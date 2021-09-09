Disease prevention over politics

By Theodore Leshnick





Up until May, the international media viewed Taiwan as the country that had COVID-19 figured out. Everyone in Taiwan wore their masks, cooperated with contact tracing efforts, and 99.7 percent of people who quarantined served their 14 days for the good of society.

Then everything changed.

In May, COVID-19 slipped in with cargo pilots and the former president of the Lion’s Club flying high at “tea houses.” Just like that, the media changed its tune just as quickly as the virus spread.

After so much success, it was heartbreaking to see titles like “What went wrong in Singapore and Taiwan?” and “How Taiwan failed to prevent a major outbreak of COVID.” No one was mentioning the 250-day streak of zero local transmission anymore.

These articles said that the central government did not have a publicly stated endgame for COVID-19. The strategy was: keep wearing your mask and keep the borders all but closed. There was no reason to change if nothing was getting worse.

However, things did change. The scientific community stated that vaccines were now the most effective way to prevent severe COVID-19 infections and deaths. Other developed countries raced for herd immunity, while in Taiwan, people did not know jabs were available.

Those who did know told their friends that the risks of blood clots were not worth it. A YouGov survey in May showed that Taiwan ranked second lowest in terms of willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine. With low case numbers at the time, the government was not about to push back against a tide of negative public sentiment.

After the May outbreak, the public suddenly saw vaccines as necessary. Over the past few months, the government has done an excellent job procuring and administering jabs. Taiwan leveraged its relationships with Japan and the US to get millions of vaccines. On top of that, the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) contact tracing app and real-name registration protocols have been able to locate and stop community transmission clusters.

Cases gradually declined, and then on Aug. 25, Taiwan hit zero. Despite this, the international media have remained largely silent on this recent milestone.

For the sake of international disease prevention efforts, the foreign media should be exploring Taiwan’s recent COVID-19 turnaround — more specifically, its low vaccine hesitancy and high levels of public cooperation.

The crux comes down to one thing; keeping politics out of disease prevention. This point cannot be stressed enough. By and large, Taiwanese have not used this life-or-death issue for their own gain.

The largest blemish is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) persistent vaccine arms race. Since the early days of the May outbreak, Gou has tried to one-up the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by ordering millions of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs through a Chinese distributor. On the surface, his US$175 million donation is generous. However, on closer examination, it is clear to see two thick strings attached.

First, Gou has latent ambitions for a second presidential bid as the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate. By framing the DPP as incompetent, Gou wants to garner support for his potential campaign, especially among young people.

Last year, a Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation poll found that only 6.3 percent of people aged 20-29 support the KMT. However, procuring vaccines probably would not sway young people to turn blue. The KMT needs to fundamentally change its cross-strait policies to attract young voters.

Second, Gou has a vested interest in keeping his 30-year business relationship with the Chinese Communist Party strong. Hon Hai in May posted revenue of US$16.4 billion. A significant portion of this came from products it manufactures in China.

Fortunately, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration let Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co procure an equal number of jabs. Through this, the government showed the public Gou was not a vaccine messiah. Other well-endowed institutions could also help the public.

This dampened the most serious side effect of mixing politics with disease prevention: an erosion of public trust. While the government and Taiwan were most fragile, a man with political ambition tried to discredit his opponents. When Taiwan needed strength and unity, Gou tried to wedge vaccines in the way.

Without trust, not even the best disease prevention measures or well-planned vaccine rollout can work. Like Guo, KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) has long been insinuating government incompetence in sourcing and administering vaccines. Most recently, Fai has been vocal about conflating recent deaths with Medigen jabs. He has even said that the CDC would be “haunted by ghosts.”

This type of rhetoric is fueling vaccine hesitancy. In a June Apple Daily report, one elderly woman said she would wait for one of “Chairman Gou’s BioNTech vaccines.” There are probably countless elderly KMT supporters who have been holding out for months.

Fortunately, despite the handful of KMT opportunists, disease prevention efforts in Taiwan are still on track. More than 44 percent of the population has received one shot and the public still follows CDC protocols.

However, other countries have not been so lucky. Politics has stymied disease prevention in places like the US. The science behind how COVID-19 spreads is getting clearer by the day. Despite this, US politicians find rallying their voter base more important than keeping people healthy.

Florida is withholding funding to school districts that enforce mask mandates. Republican politicians in California are resisting the state’s battle against disinformation. These leaders have stated people are allowed to “question government, do [their] own research and make their own opinions.” It is doubtful that listening to Alex Jones and reading Infowars constitute sound scientific research.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci has said that COVID-19 is now an epidemic of the unvaccinated. The unvaccinated segment that is “doing their own research” need to look at the COVID-19 scenario modeling hub back in June. It stated that if people did not get vaccinated, the US could be seeing 60,000 new cases and 850 deaths per day by the middle of next month. Thanks to vaccine hesitancy, case numbers have reached about 175,000 a day and it is only early September.

In Taiwan, such research is kept to a minimum. This is because the public trusts the scientific community that dictates disease prevention policy. In blue counties such as Taitung, the vaccine rollout is the same as in DPP bastions such as Tainan.

During the peak of the local outbreak, the Taitung County commissioner deferred to CDC protocols countless times when fielding questions from the press. Even though Taitung has not had a case since June, it did not relax restrictions sooner than any other county. Local leaders, both green and blue, have been great examples of following CDC protocols. It reassures the public on a single correct course of action.

In the US, the contagious spread of misinformation has created widespread confusion. The Association of American Medical Colleges recently wrote an article to clear up questions such as: What is more effective, wearing a mask or being vaccinated? Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated?

The article basically said wear a mask and get vaccinated. However, Texas’ governor has exploited these questions to cast doubt on the need for masks in schools. However, with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, there is no room for doubts. Cases are rising in states that have unclear protocols and vaccine hesitancy.

Thankfully in Taiwan, local politicians have had the humility to consistently defer to the central government on disease prevention matters. Throughout the domestic outbreak, local governments have said get vaccinated if you are eligible and wear a mask.

The results speak for themselves. Taiwan went from 600 cases a day to zero in about three months. The BBC and the Guardian should report Taiwan’s secret to COVID-19 success — distancing politics from prevention.

Theodore Leshnick is a writer based in Taichung.