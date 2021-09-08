Vaccine diplomacy is not working, it is time for a new approach

By Clara Ferreira Marques / Bloomberg Opinion





COVID-19 vaccines were supposed to be a golden diplomatic opportunity for great powers and aspiring rivals to woo friends — and even enemies — in need. It is not going to plan.

Russia was the first to approve a vaccine and the most enthusiastic marketer, but has fallen far short of its hyperbolic delivery promises. China has done a better job of stepping up, but is plagued by questions over the relatively lower efficacy of its shots — even if they appear to hold up against more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, Western nations were providing far too little even before the current scramble to secure booster doses began, and neither scattered bilateral efforts nor unimpressive global ones are translating into real geopolitical influence.

Take Southeast Asia, perhaps one of the most stark examples.

A strategically vital region of 670 million on China’s doorstep, it has from the beginning been a crucial vaccine battleground, with all sides jostling for influence, but it is also now in desperate need.

After a promising start last year, a variant-fueled surge has battered the region over the past few months.

Vietnam, which had no deaths for the first months of the pandemic and contained infections for much of last year despite bordering China, has now gone from less than 1,000 daily cases in early July to more than 12 times that by early this month, forcing a draconian lockdown of Ho Chi Minh City. Less than 3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Indonesia is now coming out of its latest devastating wave, but has completely immunized just over 13 percent.

It is not that the region was ignored. China made it a priority from the start.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) made a point of traveling to the region in January — not coincidentally, just before US President Joe Biden’s inauguration — with generous inoculation promises alongside wider infrastructure and investment pledges, including support for key partner Indonesia to become a vaccine production hub.

It was during his Jakarta stop that Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched the nation’s vaccination drive — with the Sinovac shot made in China.

Southeast Asia accounts for roughly one-quarter of China’s global sales and virtually all nations in the region have either bought doses or received vaccine donations from China.

As Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, initially wary, put it in a speech in May: “If I don’t rely on China, who will I rely on?”

And yet, the payback is not obvious.

There has been no dramatic change in position on issues that really matter to Beijing, such as its claims to disputed waters in the South China Sea. Vaccine support was not enough to stop Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from renewing, at the end of July, a strategically significant military pact governing the presence of US troops in the nation.

That is because vaccine diplomacy does not happen in a vacuum. Beijing’s soft power approach has not replaced the old-fashioned kind, as when China flew military craft over waters off the Malaysian coast, a display of strength that forced the nation to scramble jets.

There is also the simpler fact that the vaccines are not seen as equally effective. While citizens and governments understand that they are not in a position to be picky, it is hard not to notice that even grateful Hun Sen took the AstraZeneca shot when the time came, or that hundreds of Indonesia’s healthcare workers, vaccinated with Sinovac, fell sick.

Breakthrough infections happen, but it hardly helped Beijing’s cause.

Thailand last month gave tens of thousands of Sinovac-vaccinated doctors a follow-up dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

So where China faltered, have others done better? The answer, without question, is no.

Japan, a major donor and investor in the region, has punched below its weight, perhaps because it is not a significant vaccine producer and has been struggling with its own inoculation drive. Russia certainly saw the opportunity and has made big promises, but followed with few deliveries as it grapples with production hiccups.

Vietnam, arguably its most significant partner in the region and a major recipient of arms exports, in early June said that it would receive 20 million doses of Sputnik V this year. A note on the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s Web site early last month said that it had received 12,000 shots — barely a dent for a nation of nearly 100 million.

The US, scrambling to catch up in the region after years of neglect under the previous administration, has done better, pointedly offering contributions it says have “no strings attached,” but even apparently generous gestures — what now adds up to 6 million donated doses for Vietnam — are a drop in the ocean in a dramatically under-vaccinated region that needs supply, not simply charity.

That sort of amount is, as Ben Bland of the Lowy Institute in Sydney put it, the price of a seat at the vaccine diplomacy table — not the ticket to victory.

It is too soon to call the winners or losers when it comes to vaccine diplomacy. The tail of the pandemic will be long, especially in emerging economies.

National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎) separates the short term and the long term — the immediate deliveries of donated or sold doses on one side, and, on the other, the impact of years of booster supplies, support for production capacity and public health surveillance assistance.

Infrastructure would bring longer-lasting diplomatic rewards — and is best built as a collaborative effort, not a smattering of bilateral gestures.

Geopolitical influence, after all, requires success.