Europe’s most bitter political rivalry is spilling over to the US

A media law heading to the Polish Senate this month would force Discovery Inc to sell the nation’s largest private television network, which includes the independent TVN24 news station

By Wojciech Moskwa and Dorota Bartyzel / Bloomberg





Politics is defined by rivalries, but rarely do they come as bitter as the one between the most powerful man in Poland and his nemesis.

For ruling Law and Justice party leader, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the summer return of former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk to spearhead the opposition has reignited an enmity that is deeply personal. It involves not only electoral jousting over the years, but the death of his twin brother.

How the latest chapter plays out will shape the path of a nation that has clashed repeatedly with its fellow EU states and now risks upending three decades of harmony with its biggest ally across the Atlantic after Washington slammed a new media law that threatens a US-owned broadcaster.

Kaczynski is striving to keep his grip on power in the face of a weakened governing coalition and the prospect of a resurgent opposition under Tusk. Elections are not due until late 2023, but the loss of support from a smaller party over the media law has left his party with a minority in parliament and more reliant on anti-EU forces.

Meanwhile, opinion polls show the popularity of Tusk’s Civic Platform jumped about 10 percentage points since his comeback, to about 25 percent, enough to win back power if it joins forces with other opposition groups. Law and Justice has slipped to 33 percent.

That makes it more critical to control the narrative, former Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski said.

Among the ruling party, the disparaging name for the news channel at the heart of the dispute with the US is “Tusk Vision.” Relations with the US would be collateral damage in the domestic conflict.

“Kaczynski is sensing the end of his rule may be approaching,” said Komorowski, who served from 2010 to 2015 when Tusk was in power and was his party’s pick for head of state. “He wants to strengthen his position by gagging the independent media, regardless of whether he will seek to hold early elections next year or wait out the parliamentary term.”

The media law heads to the Senate this month after it was passed by the lower house on Aug. 11. It is aimed at preventing the takeover of Polish broadcasters by Russian or Chinese companies, and is similar to rules in other EU nations, the government says.

It would force Discovery Inc to sell the largest private television network, which includes the independent TVN24 news station.

While Kaczynski and his hand-picked Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have so far refused to blink, there is still a chance the bill would be revised or withdrawn.

Polish President Andrzej Duda — a ruling party loyalist — on Aug. 25 said that the situation is “quite special and our interests must be weighed.”

Duda will have the final say after both houses of parliament finish work on the bill.

The US has also objected to legislation related to the restitution of property for the families of Holocaust victims.

Law and Justice accuses TVN24 of bias toward Tusk, while it has also aired stories of sleaze and graft at various levels of government. State-owned television depicts the former European Council president as a puppet of Germany unwanted by the EU and forced to return to Polish politics.

“Tusk reactivates Civic Platform with money from Berlin,” one headline read.

Kaczynski and his party feel their political position is threatened, said Timothy Garton Ash, professor of European studies at the University of Oxford and author of books on modern Polish history.

“For that very reason, they are going to these extreme lengths to defy even Washington,” he said. “Frankly, there is a kind of madness to it.”

It all goes back to 2007, when Law and Justice was in power and triggered a snap election. Kaczynski lost badly in a televised debate against Tusk, who stumped the then-Polish prime minister about the price of basic food items and questioned his ability to connect with regular people from the backseat of his limousine.

Law and Justice lost and was relegated to the opposition for the next two terms, while Kaczynski closely advised his twin brother, Lech, who was Polish president. Then came the tragedy that has dominated Poland over the past decade. Jaroslaw Kaczynski blames Tusk for the death of Lech Kaczynski in a 2010 plane crash that killed 96 people during an official visit to western Russia. Tusk was Polish prime minister at the time.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski and his supporters nurtured a cult of conspiracy around the crash, which independent investigators ruled was the result of pilot error during landing in heavy fog near the airstrip in Smolensk. It helped win over an electorate growing more disillusioned over wealth inequalities, leading to Law and Justice sweeping to power in 2015.

The personal pain was never far away. During a tense debate in 2017, Jaroslaw Kaczynski screamed at Tusk’s allies in parliament: “You destroyed him, murdered him. You’re scumbags.”

“The trauma has been awakened and reinforced by Tusk’s return,” said Michal Krzymowski, a journalist and author of the book Kaczynski’s Secrets, published in 2015.

In some ways, the two men are the perfect foils for each other anyway. They represent two different Polands.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 72, is a stout lifelong bachelor who famously never gained a driver’s license and, until recently, his own bank account. He is focused on righting Poland’s historical grievances and asserting its Catholic identity. He rarely travels to foreign nations and speaks only Polish.

Tusk, 64, is a European statesman who helped navigate the UK’s departure from the EU and is now promising to mend political divisions, while focusing on issues more resonant with young people, such as climate change.

“It’s hard to imagine two people contrasting with each other more these days: Tusk as the embodiment of the EU against [Jaroslaw] Kaczynski, undoubtedly an EU skeptic,” Warsaw University political scientist Ewa Marciniak said.

Indeed, the Polish government has been castigated by the EU over everything from taking in refugees to the independence of the judiciary and gay rights. Along with Hungary, Brussels is threatening to withhold funds from Poland over the eroding of democratic standards.

After quitting as prime minister in 2014 to take up the reins in Brussels, Tusk warned of dark forces at home in Poland. On his return in July, he denounced the “evil” Law and Justice government.

“I know many Poles are waiting for this nightmare to be over,” Tusk said.

The renewed duel is set to determine if Poland can complete its transition from one of the West’s greatest success stories following the Cold War to one of the EU’s biggest renegades, and now at loggerheads with the US.

Since the fall of communism in 1989, Warsaw has viewed the US as the best deterrent against the unwanted influence of Russia. The greater issue now is that Law and Justice appears willing to isolate Poland, Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder said.

The aim is simply to “ensure that the people who currently run Poland stay in power indefinitely,” Snyder said.