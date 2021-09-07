Lithuania shows blueprint to oppose China

The Baltic nation of Lithuania has recently become the European face of resistance against the People’s Republic of China — and also a new friend to Taiwan. Vilnius is the latest to make waves over changes to its policies regarding Taiwan and China. The first significant move it made was in May, when it announced that it had left the Cooperation Between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CEEC) initiative, making the “17+1” forum “16+1.” Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the arrangement did not fulfill its purpose and provided few benefits to the country. He urged the EU to

By Thomas Shattuck