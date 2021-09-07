Boosting trust in judges
After the Judges Act (法官法) was amended last year to allow members of the public to petition the Judicial Yuan for an individual case evaluation, 622 petitions were filed in the first year of implementation, 30 times more than in the past. Surprisingly, not a single one of the petitions was successful, and only three cases filed by prosecutors were accepted. The evaluation mechanism clearly exists in name only.
The Judicial Yuan has said that many of the petitions were rejected because they requested a review of a judicial legal opinion, which was not a category of the individual case evaluation, while other petitions were groundless, filed anonymously, had no content or the petition period had expired. The Ministry of Justice said that the public has mistaken the evaluation mechanism for a complaint platform, saying that it would have been better if they had been filed by civil groups rather than individuals so that they could be screened by the groups beforehand.
At a time when public trust in judicial personnel remains low, the rejection of more than 600 petitions in the past year is questionable. Apart from petitions asking for a different legal interpretation or petitions filed anonymously, the cases mostly involved judges’ bad attitudes during trials, sarcasm directed against the plaintiff and the defendant or other parties involved, and trial delays without a reason. That all of the trials are recorded and documented in writing leads to the question of whether the members of the Judicial Evaluation Committee conducted an actual investigation before rejecting the petitions.
The composition of the committee — four judicial representatives and nine external representatives, including three lawyers — is as it should be: The number of judicial representatives does not exceed one-third of the seats and the external members — academics, neutral social representatives and lawyers — are in the majority.
Apart from cases that do not comply with petition procedures or ask for a different legal interpretation, an initial review of the petitions should be conducted by the external representatives. If necessary, they should be allowed to access the recordings and documents from those trials, and to inform the petitioners that they need to provide reasons for their petition or provide additional explanations.
If a petition is not an irrational complaint, but is based on evidence and provides reasons for the petition, the judge under review should be asked to provide an explanation, and that explanation should then be submitted to the evaluation committee for discussion and making the final decision. The evaluation committee should avoid black-box operations, but responsibly fulfill its duties so that the credibility of the judiciary improves.
Tien Feng-wen
New Taipei City
