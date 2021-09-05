[ LETTER ]

Vaccine criticism backfires

Ever since June, when COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered on a large scale due to the seriousness of the pandemic, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians and pro-KMT media hosts have been attacking the government, saying that vaccination priority group two — which, among others, includes government officials involved in disease prevention work and frontline medical staff — is a special privilege group, and that government officials and vaccine factory employees are privileged, as they are included in this group. The astonishing righteousness and sternness of these critics is almost awe-inspiring.

Powerful and high-ranking KMT officials and other critics have been caught secretly getting vaccinated. So be it, but it has been revealed that 72 percent of all the “privileged” people in priority group two are from Changhua County, Yunlin County, Nantou County and Chiayi City, all of which are run by the KMT; the criticism of privilege is coming right back at the KMT.

Even more unbelievable, after the number of people registered in priority group two in each county and city was announced, KMT legislative caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) actually accused the Democratic Progressive Party of mudslinging and demanded that all the lists be made public. It seems everyone is taking after former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

No matter if they are KMT political figures or the so-called “blue fighters” among media workers, every one of them is behaving exactly like Han. Their criticisms are often used against themselves, but they shamelessly continue to accuse others.

Yi Ho-hsuen

Tainan