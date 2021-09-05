As the government plans its “bilingual national development center” to boost general proficiency in English among Taiwanese, it should devote some effort to improving the overall learning environment, while allowing students with different goals to thrive.
The Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft bill for the center’s establishment by the National Development Council, as part of its plan to make the nation bilingual by 2030. The council said that bilingual talent is in greater demand as more transnational firms invest in Taiwan and local firms connect to global supply chains. The Ministry of Education also plans to spend about NT$587 million (US$21.19 million) funding bilingual education programs at universities nationwide.
To make sure the money is not wasted, the government should consider some questions: Is the nation’s general environment favorable for English learners? Why are many Taiwanese still not fluent in English even though they start learning it in elementary school or earlier?
Although the council in 2016 issued guidelines for the bilingual presentation of signage for local governments, many road signs still contain inconsistent or incomprehensible translations, which need to be remade.
For example, the media in October last year found various translations of “Gaomei Wetlands” (高美濕地) on public signs in Taichung, including “Gaomei Wetland” and “Gaomei Everglade,” and an installation nearby even read: “KAOMAY.” Hualien County’s Daxue Road (大學路) was once translated into “Big Xue Street,” while Provincial Highway No. 9 (台九線) was translated to “Taiwan nine lines” in Taitung County.
Seeking to improve general English proficiency through education is probably a step in the right direction, but Taiwan’s education system involves too much “cramming.” Students in Taiwan generally spend a disproportionate amount of time memorizing facts and vocabulary for exams. They might ace English tests, but struggle to speak the language in real-world settings.
National Taiwan Normal University in March last year released a report showing that Taiwan was lagging behind China, Japan and South Korea on English vocabulary taught in classrooms and total class hours devoted to English.
Elementary and junior-high school students in Taiwan are only required to learn 300 and 1,200 English words respectively, fewer than the other three countries, the report said, advising the education ministry to adjust the requirements for students. It is regrettable that the university only offered an uncreative suggestion, considering it is one of the nation’s strongholds for cultivating English-teaching talent.
For Taiwan to be considered bilingual, its citizens must be able to use English for daily communication as they would Mandarin. Instead of pushing learners to memorize more vocabulary, authorities should consider how to trigger learners’ “intrinsic motivation” to explore a language’s usage and cultural context even after they leave a classroom.
Rather than opening more bilingual education centers, the government should allocate more funding to support students who wish to travel to English-speaking countries or for exchange programs.
However, is it really necessary for every Taiwanese to learn English, regardless of their career goals? If the government hopes to protect the native languages used by various ethnic groups through the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), how can it avoid restricting the development of local languages when it is emphasizing English?
Instead of imposing more exams on students and civil servants, the authorities should — in addition to promoting internationalization — allow people with different specialties and interests to develop their strengths in other areas as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged democracies worldwide with legal and ethical dilemmas, pitting public health against other core values such as privacy and freedom of movement. Throughout most of the pandemic, Taiwan has been uniquely successful at avoiding these tradeoffs by keeping the virus at bay with minimal restrictions, the strictest among them border controls. Yet even while the government deserves praise for its successes, it is still allowing some violations of basic rights to skirt by under the radar. Since last year, foreign spouses have been calling for senseless spousal visa rules to be eased, but their concerns have fallen on
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the US State Department issued a string of tweets, listing all the countries that had received free COVID-19 vaccines from America. The numbers were impressive, the imagery magnificent. Each entry included an emerald green box with a white check mark in it. Next came the name of each recipient country, the number of doses delivered, and an emoji of that country’s flag. The tweets told a story of international goodwill and inclusiveness. The narrative of unity in the face of a global pandemic was enhanced by the attractive colors, shapes, and symbols of all flags on
Numbering in the hundreds of thousands, Taiwan’s international residents are widely dispersed across the nation and play meaningful roles in many corners of society, from family caretakers to corporate CEOs, making them essential to Taiwan’s existence as a dynamic, growing, global nation. Despite its enormous diversity, the nation’s foreign community generally maintains a low profile, and is thus normally left out of public discussions and the calculations of Taiwanese government decisionmakers. This is particularly the case during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of foreign residents overflow with praise for their lives here (borne out
Taiwan’s world-beating semiconductor company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is chartering a container ship to move pieces of equipment to its new factory in Arizona. The move might herald a new era of foreign investment in the US — but only if the US plays its cards right. The key would be to see global supply chains as an opportunity rather than a threat. For decades, the US’ attitude toward global supply chains has been a defensive crouch. As the Internet and a more open global economy made it easier to outsource production, US manufacturers moved their factories overseas — first