Let music play in campuses again

By Lin Chin-ming 林晉名





A junior high school was in the news for reportedly setting up a “pandemic shield” of transparent plastic sheeting and umbrellas around and above students in the school’s wind orchestra to allow them to practice. The report ignited a debate about the lack of interest in music education during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after-school musical club activities.

The pandemic has affected schools for nearly two years. As the 2021-2022 academic year begins, the Ministry of Education has followed the guidelines announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). and stipulated that the content of physical education and music classes should be adjusted if masks cannot be worn.

The Taipei Department of Education has also issued regulations for individual and group music classes, stipulating that if the content of the lesson cannot be performed with a mask, the teacher must adjust the objectives of the lesson, teaching content and assessment methods. This has been interpreted as a strict ban on removing masks when playing wind instruments or singing in a choir.

Neither the ministry nor the Taipei government has banned music activities, and has only called for adjustments. However, as no one can say how the pandemic would develop, the National Taiwan Arts Education Center has suspended its national student music competition for two consecutive years, and education departments and individual schools have banned music group practice, especially after a local outbreak of COVID-19 in May.

Music teachers have been adjusting their classes to put singing and wind instruments aside, raising concerns that the prolonged ban on playing and singing could weaken the cultivation of basic music skills, and that student performances have been severely affected. From an educational perspective, does this mean that the virus has won or that virus prevention has failed?

As an instructor, I think the “umbrella shield” at the junior high school is innovative. The most interesting thing is that while performing arts venues and orchestra performances managed by the Ministry of Culture are in full swing, student orchestras managed by the ministry are in a state of gloom and no one knows when they can return. Practice is not even allowed on campus, and some groups are considering crossing into other counties or cities to practice outside of school hours. What kind of logic is that?

Ensembles and choruses build relationships between voices, a complex process that cannot be replaced by distance learning. As the virus remains rampant in other countries, those jurisdictions continually study how to effectively prevent its spread, while testing various measures to protect musical activities.

The University of Minnesota began working with a private organization in September last year to develop a protective cover that can envelop the entire instrument, and it has invested in research on how aerosols spread while playing instruments.

In Japan, the Japan Choral Association and the All Japan Band Association have published detailed guidelines for practicing and performing choral and wind music. These measures show that both the US and Japan are taking scientific approaches to normalizing music education and activities amid the pandemic.

In contrast, in the past two years, the priority for school music events in Taiwan has been bans and suspensions. As education is lagging in epidemic prevention, Taiwanese music is losing a generation. If a new and unknown infection were to spread in the future, would music activities be banned forever?

With a new school year starting, it is not up to music teachers to decide how to maintain music education and community activities for the duration of the pandemic. Other countries have demonstrated their willingness to extend a lifeline to music, and there is an increasing volume of research aimed at finding ways to provide protection during performances.

This research is becoming increasingly complete. Effective methods are becoming increasingly diversified and commonly used. If Taiwan could use the experiences of other countries as a reference to study and publish scientifically based and safe prevention guidelines, it could come alive amid the pandemic and once again let students play music that moves us all.

Lin Chin-ming is an associate professor at Chang Jung Christian University’s General Education Center.

Translated by Perry Svensson