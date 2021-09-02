Abandonment of Taiwan unlikely

As the US is pulling out of Afghanistan, many Americans wonder what the war was all for. Seeing planes airlifting refugees out of Kabul brings back memories of planes flying into the Twin Towers in 2001. In the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the US invaded Afghanistan. The US was grieving and wanted to get revenge. Whether it got revenge is subjective. The objective truth is that the US got Osama bin Laden, a 20-year conflict and US$2.261 trillion in war debt. Most Americans do not think that killing one terrorist mastermind was worth the US’ longest war. Therefore, the

By Theodore Leshnick