The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been making hay over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Washington is an unreliable security partner.
The KMT would do well to remember recent history. The party shares a similarly ignominious past to the recently deposed Afghan government. Both lost a civil war, both fled with their tails between their legs, and both abandoned a country and its people.
Since the 2014 Sunflower movement, people who identify as Taiwanese, especially the younger generation, have stressed that “the KMT must fall, or Taiwan will never do well.”
While this phrase struck a chord throughout the presidential campaign of then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), during obfuscation over the origins of COVID-19 and the storm over vaccines, I take a different view. At present, at least, there is still a need for the KMT to exist.
Is it not the KMT’s continued existence that has allowed Taiwanese to unite and its frequent nefarious actions that have made Taiwanese conscious of the need to protect hard-won liberties and the democratic system?
The KMT’s pro-China instincts, the activities of its Kool Aid-quaffing Youth League, its uncanny ability to always be on the wrong side of public opinion and its apparent willingness to dispense with democratic liberties have made it a recruiting sergeant for the formation of a Taiwanese consciousness.
Thank you, KMT, for not throwing in the towel and encouraging Taiwanese to unite in their love for their homeland. This is why there is value in the KMT’s continued existence, although the pan-blue camp erroneously believes that it is an asset to its cause.
Taiwanese should never forget that the original motive for the KMT’s decampment to Taiwan had nothing to do with a love for the nation. It was simply a temporary base from which it believed it would one day “retake the mainland.”
Jason Lee has a doctorate in international politics from National Chung Hsing University.
Translated by Edward Jones
