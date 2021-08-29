Medigen debate is a wake-up call

By Michael Tai 戴正德





The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Taiwan’s Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co has been available to the public since last week, based on an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

That it has been authorized before the completion of phase 3 clinical trials has sparked debate.

Those opposed to the vaccine’s early approval argue that not waiting for data from phase 3 clinical trials goes against medical ethics, as it leaves people without sufficient data about the vaccine’s full effects on their body.

To assess whether the approval process was safe, it is important to understand the scientific criteria for newly developed medicines and vaccines.

The research and development of new medicine and treatments is an important topic within the field of medical ethics. To protect public health, a new medicine must pass a stringent multistage testing process before it is approved. After completion of laboratory testing and animal testing, human trials can commence.

Although there are four phases in the human trial process, pharmaceutical companies usually apply for a drug’s market approval following completion of phase 3 trials.

Phase 1 trials are focused on safety. Phase 2, in addition to safety, also tests the drug’s efficacy. Phase 3 increases the number of test subjects to at least 1,000, to authenticate the drug’s safety and curative effect.

The focus of the Medigen debate centers on the vaccine receiving approval while still at the beginning of phase 3 trials. Therefore, the question is whether the approval process for the vaccine has breached medical ethical principles and standard procedures.

From a clinical perspective, there is the concept of “compassionate treatment.” This means that when all existing treatment options have failed and a patient’s life is in danger, a doctor can apply to use an experimental treatment or medicine that has not completed human trials as a last resort to save the patient.

In principle, using an unproven medical treatment on a patient is against the fundamental principle of medical ethics to “do no harm.”

However, to save a patient in a critical condition, so long as they are willing and able to accept the risk, a doctor can suggest compassionate treatment.

In Taiwan, prior to an experimental treatment’s use on a patient, a doctor must apply to their hospital’s human testing committee. If the application is approved, it will be forwarded to the health authorities for approval. Only after approval is granted can the experimental treatment start. In principle, a compassionate treatment should be administered on a case-by-case basis or to only a small number of patients; it is not intended for mass use.

As medical treatment and healthcare are a matters of life and death, caution is of overriding importance. Granting authorization for the Medigen vaccine while it is still in phase 3 trials, and scheduling phase 3 and 4 trials to run in parallel, is a compromise during an emergency situation.

From the standpoint of medical ethics, it could be considered “emergency compassionate treatment.”

As a result of Taiwan’s early success in containing COVID-19, the nation became overly optimistic and neglected to make adequate preparations for a vaccination program. Fortunately, Taiwan has been able to suppress a COVID-19 outbreak that emerged in May.

Now Taiwanese must receive two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that they are protected from the virus.

The pandemic should be a wake-up call for Taiwan to place a greater emphasis on the domestic development of medical science and technology, and also attract international pharmaceutical companies to subcontract vaccine production in Taiwan.

Michael Tai is an adjunct professor in China Medical University’s College of Medicine and a member of Taiwan Biobank’s ethics committee.

Translated by Edward Jones