‘Get shots or get out’: Vaccine mandates and the ‘new normal’

As about 27 percent of Americans remain wary of vaccinations, an increasing number of US employers are giving workers an ultimatum

By Jonathan Levin, Skylar Woodhouse and Kara Wetzel / Bloomberg





Vaccine mandates are beginning a march across the US, limiting the places where people who have shunned the shots can work, shop and play.

A day after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, institutions central to their regions announced tougher — perhaps bellwether — rules. In New York, investment bank Goldman Sachs required bankers to prove that they had been vaccinated. In football-crazed Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University is to demand vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests to attend a game at Tiger Stadium, capacity 102,000.

CVS Health this week mandated shots for corporate employees and those working with patients, while oil companies Chevron and Hess added requirements for employees on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The Walt Disney Co announced a deal with its roughly 40,000 unionized theme-park workers in Florida. Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said that it would levy a monthly US$200 charge on workers who refuse to protect themselves.

Delta’s announcement came a week after Deutsche Bank AG told employees that they would only be allowed onto its US trading floors if they were fully vaccinated.

Such stringent requirements had been relatively rare in the US, as companies and politicians tried to avoid angering a significant segment of the population hostile to vaccines and other health measures.

However, US President Joe Biden this week encouraged public and private sector employers to crack down. The FDA approval emboldened them to demand that workers and consumers get shots or get out.

In government, 19 states, plus the nation’s capital and Puerto Rico, are requiring at least some workers to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. Ohio State University on Tuesday said that faculty, staff members and all of its almost 60,000 students must be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Sandra Crouse Quinn, a professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, said she expected an “avalanche” of similar moves among public and private institutions.

“Companies and universities believe that they have a stronger leg to stand on to mandate vaccines,” she said.

The US is reaching a critical juncture, with the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and more than 100 million eligible residents still not fully vaccinated. Alarming surges of hospitalizations in Florida and the south have dispelled any lingering perception that current levels of immunity are enough to end the worst of the pandemic.

American Medical Association president Gerald Harmon said that society’s fight against COVID-19 could drag on for years.

“The way to regain the upper hand in this fight is requiring vaccinations — specifically vaccine mandates,” he said.

Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, last month said that it would require vaccinations for all nonunion employees coming to the office or working at its parks. The company continues to negotiate with its other unions. In a statement, Disney said the vaccine is the “best way to protect each other.”

“Disney is not foolish,” Quinn said. “They need to make sure they have a healthy workforce so they can maintain their business.”

Even before the FDA announcement, many companies had begun stepping up their requirements, at least in major offices. Companies including Facebook, McDonald’s and Citigroup instituted vaccine mandates for office workers. Walmart, the largest private employer in the US, is requiring headquarters and regional staff to get shots by Oct. 4.

Many retail and restaurant employees who interact with customers still do not need to get a shot. The differing restrictions for separate classes of workers lead to working conditions reminiscent of the pandemic’s harrowing early days — white-collar employees enjoying a more comfortable, controlled environment, while blue-collar colleagues labor where they are more vulnerable to infection.

Some companies are seeking a middle ground to avoid weakening morale or prompting staff defections amid a tough hiring climate. Options being explored include surcharges on healthcare premiums, as some companies already do for smokers, or denying free coffee, fitness rooms or other perks to the unvaccinated, human resources consultants have said.

The companies confront stubborn resistance. A KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey of 1,517 US adults taken last month showed about 10 percent of Americans were still in “wait and see” mode on the vaccine. Another 3 percent would only get it if required, while 14 percent would not get it under any circumstances. About 20 percent of Republicans completely reject the vaccines, versus about 5 percent of Democrats.

The opposition has been enabled by social media misinformation, conservative television and Republican politicians, who were loath to lose the anti-vaccination parts of their base. This weekend, even former US president Donald Trump was booed during an Alabama rally when he advised attendees to get their shots. He swiftly pivoted to talking about citizens’ rights.

With the more-infectious Delta variant circulating, the US needs aggressive policies on vaccines to ensure that the country does not need to return to lockdown policies, said Danielle Ompad, professor of epidemiology at New York University’s School of Global Public Health.

“In order for us to stay open, we really need cooperation,” Ompad said.

Speaking on Monday after the Pfizer approval, Biden said he hoped the FDA’s move would ease vaccine hesitancy and provide companies the confidence to act. He noted that many Americans had used the lack of full FDA approval as a reason to avoid the vaccine. For them, he said, “the moment you’ve been waiting for” has arrived.

Mandates are a crucial tool to making the nation and its economy function again, US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview last week.

“We have to do everything we can that’s within our control to keep people safe,” Walsh said. “What’s in our control today is masks, is physical distancing, is washing hands, is getting vaccinated. We know: The science has told us that works.”