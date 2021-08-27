The year 1979 was the tipping point for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) one-party state and its dreams for the Republic of China (ROC). Most in the KMT did not see it then and some still do not, yet the KMT must face it, especially as it prepares to choose its next chairperson. The foreshadowing of 1979 was evident a decade earlier. In 1970, members of World United Formosans for Independence attempted to assassinate then-vice premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in New York City. In 1971, the KMT, as “followers of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石),” were officially “booted out” of the UN with
Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) on Tuesday said that China is likely to become more aggressive after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next year. Chiu made the comment during an online discussion with Jude Blanchette, a researcher at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. Precedent supports Chiu’s position, as China became more assertive toward Hong Kong after the CCP’s National Congress in October 2017 and toward Taiwan after the party’s 100th anniversary this year. During the 19th National Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) enshrined his “Xi Jinping thought” into
Since taking office in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has spearheaded and been a vocal proponent of the government’s New Southbound Policy. As Tsai told the Yushan Forum last year, the policy’s central tenet is that “Taiwan assists Asia and Asia assists Taiwan.” While many have dismissed this sentiment as idealistic, given that most countries have yet to officially recognize Taiwan, a new development is occurring that could provide increased visibility to Taiwan and even earn it a well-deserved seat at the World Health Assembly. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on
Even though there is no formal diplomatic relationship or direct military cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, as China increasingly threatens Taiwan militarily, Tokyo might pass laws and publish official documents with the aim of developing multilateral joint defense cooperation with Taipei. This could take the form of a US-Japan-Taiwan military alliance, which would strengthen bilateral cooperation between Taipei and Tokyo, so that the two nations could work closely together to uphold regional peace and security. In an interview with the Financial Times published on Aug. 2, titled “Japan calls for greater attention to survival of Taiwan,” Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi