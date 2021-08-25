In the article “Calls for Independence May Not Help the Uyghur Cause” published in Foreign Policy on July 2, Yehan, writing under a pseudonym, argued that calls for independence might not help the Uighur cause. As a senior journalist and person who belongs to the affected community, I argue that not calling for independence from China means accepting genocide. Uighurs and Han have no common ground for living together. When they are forced to do so, as we are witnessing today, one side kills the other. Independence is needed because Uighurs are not reaching for freedom or development, but for survival. Let
The scenes from the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan are heart-wrenching. One would have hoped that the withdrawal by the US and its allies could have been planned such that it would be taking place in a more orderly fashion. Many an analysis will be written on this topic. For now it is essential that all efforts focus on helping all those who want to leave, including the Afghans who worked with Western forces as interpreters and guides, and who fear retribution by the Taliban. The West has a moral obligation to help them. However, the focus of this article is to
The year 1979 was the tipping point for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) one-party state and its dreams for the Republic of China (ROC). Most in the KMT did not see it then and some still do not, yet the KMT must face it, especially as it prepares to choose its next chairperson. The foreshadowing of 1979 was evident a decade earlier. In 1970, members of World United Formosans for Independence attempted to assassinate then-vice premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in New York City. In 1971, the KMT, as “followers of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石),” were officially “booted out” of the UN with
Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) on Tuesday said that China is likely to become more aggressive after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next year. Chiu made the comment during an online discussion with Jude Blanchette, a researcher at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. Precedent supports Chiu’s position, as China became more assertive toward Hong Kong after the CCP’s National Congress in October 2017 and toward Taiwan after the party’s 100th anniversary this year. During the 19th National Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) enshrined his “Xi Jinping thought” into