Shoring up prevention before the semester

By Wen Shun-te 溫順德





Before the new elementary and high-school semesters begin on Wednesday next week, the authorities should set the tone for addressing three key issues.

First is the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations among teachers. Teachers will only be protected from the first day of school if they received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to Tuesday last week, or 14 days prior to their first class.

During a surge of infections in June, the government adjusted the priority lists for the government-funded vaccination program by moving school employees, including teachers, up to the seventh priority group, so vaccinations for them started last month, after schools submitted lists of eligible staff members.

Eligibility for the first round of vaccinations included regular teachers and other school staff, and about 90 percent of them have completed their vaccination regime. The remaining 10 percent were expected to have completed it by Tuesday last week.

However, there was a problem in the eligibility criteria for the second round of vaccinations, which included new teachers, substitute teachers and supply teachers. Due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, vaccination of those eligible for the second round has still not been completed, which might create a problem for schools.

The next issue that needs to be tackled is campus dining regulations. “Checkerboard” seating in schools is not always feasible due to space limitations. It is difficult to practice social distancing, which hampers disease prevention measures. To prevent infection from droplet transmission, dividers in school facilities might be inevitable.

The Ministry of Education must decide on a divider plan: whether to manufacture and deliver dividers to elementary and junior-high schools nationwide, or subsidize schools to procure their own.

Divider specifications should clearly meet the Central Epidemic Command Center’s requirements.

Public and private schools should be equipped with dividers. The government should also subsidize the installation of dividers at private schools so that all students have equal access to legitimate protection from COVID-19.

The final issue involves paying for rapid COVID-19 testing. Some teachers might be waiting for a specific COVID-19 vaccine brand, while others have not been vaccinated due to an underlying health condition.

However, the ministry has stipulated that teachers who have not been vaccinated should only be allowed in classrooms if they submit to rapid testing at their own expense every three to seven days.

The rapid testing kits cost from NT$350 to NT$1,800 each, so the cost of testing could run into the thousands of New Taiwan dollars every week.

This expense is a financial burden even for regular teachers with higher salaries, let alone low-paid substitutes and supply teachers, and unpaid interns.

The government should take responsibility for the shortage of vaccines that has prevented teachers from being vaccinated. If it passes the buck to unvaccinated teachers, it would be forcing them to do something against their will.

The ministry should allocate funds to resolve the rapid testing issue.

The course of the pandemic is difficult to predict. Hopefully the authorities can quickly provide complementary disease prevention measures for the new school semester.

Wen Shun-te is a high-school principal.

Translated by Eddy Chang