The putting down of 154 cats smuggled from China caused a stir in society, with many pleading with the government to spare their lives, while others called for harsher penalties to deter animal smuggling. The Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine confirmed that the animals were euthanized on Saturday.
It is a heartbreaking situation, but the government has said that everything was done according to protocol, as the cats posed a biosecurity risk since their origin was unknown and they could be carrying diseases.
While animal rights groups were willing to pay to quarantine the cats, the government has stood by its decision, saying that the animals might still not have been safe after being quarantined due to the latency period of some viruses.
The animals were discovered on Friday by the Coast Guard Administration, when it intercepted a Taiwanese fishing boat returning home after a rendezvous with a Chinese vessel. Confined to 62 ventilated carriers, the cats were expensive breeds, such as Russian Blues and British Shorthairs. These “trendy” breeds are among the most popular in Taiwan and can bring more than NT$10,000 per animal.
There has been much debate over whether the cats could have been saved, and about how to deter the rampant smuggling of dangerous cargo — but the root of the problem is the demand for purebred designer breeds in Taiwan, which remains a problem despite growing awareness of adopting dogs and cats from no-kill animal shelters, and saying no to puppy and kitten mills.
It will take time for people’s attitudes to change — things are beginning to slowly improve — but hopefully the emotional response sparked by this incident can further awaken people to the folly of desiring one of these expensive breeds when there are hundreds of cats living on the street or languishing in shelters that need loving homes.
Some have said that people are only reacting so strongly because the victims are cute, adorable cats, but that only makes it a more effective “teachable moment.”
People shopping for such cats should feel ashamed that their selfishness led to criminal activity, the potential transmission of dangerous diseases and the loss of 154 lives.
A 2017 ban on euthanasia at shelters was supposed to save animals from such a fate, but the policy has led to chronic overcrowding at the nation’s shelters, while an obdurate demand for expensive breeds led to Saturday’s tragedy.
The Council of Agriculture has proposed harsher penalties for smugglers and unlicensed vendors who sell animals from unclear sources.
Sentencing smugglers to prison, and not just fining them, is crucial. On Sunday, customs officials seized 71kg of smuggled meat products from Vietnam that tested positive for African swine fever. Inspection procedures must also be evaluated and amended accordingly.
The cat smuggling case is likely just the tip of the iceberg, as countless more animals have probably arrived without the smugglers getting caught. As a result, more public figures are speaking out against the pet trade, but people need to remember this incident and help with the effort, otherwise 154 lives will have been lost in vain.
