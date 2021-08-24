US public schools redesign buildings with climate in mind

School districts are transitioning to cheaper and greener options, but old building habits and funding constraints pose challenges

By Maya Yang / The Guardian





Schools are the second-largest public infrastructure investment in the US, but what most people do not know is that they are also among the biggest energy consumers in the public sector. Elementary and middle schools consume about 8 percent of all of the energy used in commercial buildings. In turn, they emit as much carbon dioxide as 18 coal-fired power plants.

This not only burdens the environment, but children themselves — students experience heatstroke and respiratory issues, and their hormones and sleep cycles are affected.

Many schools have started redesigning their infrastructure with the climate crisis in mind. From installing more solar panels to replacing old heating, cooling and ventilation systems, or HVAC systems, with more sustainable ones, school districts are increasingly transitioning to cheaper and greener options. However, old building habits and funding constraints can pose a challenge.

The school district in Sullivan, Maine, is building the Charles M Sumner Learning Campus, which is to serve more than 500 students from grades six to nine. The 9,569m2 building is to replace Sumner Memorial High School from the 1950s and feature air-source heat pumps, along with energy recovery ventilation.

The school district in Batesville, Arkansas, has installed more than 1,500 solar panels, which generate about half of the district’s electricity. Before the installations, the district spent more than US$500,000 per year on utilities.

The solar power changes are saving the district more than US$300,000 per year, which is “going to continue to go back into our teachers’ salaries,” district communications coordinator Megan Renihan said.

Similarly, the school district in Santa Barbara, California, has launched an ambitious initiative with the Clean Coalition to stage solar micro-grids across its 18 school sites. One school, San Marcos High School, is located in the grid-constrained Goleta Load Pocket, an area with extreme fire risk. The solar micro-grids would enable the school to operate independently during grid outages and offer indefinite resilience for the most critical loads, such as food service refrigerators and freezers.

To architects such as Tony Hans — who has worked on various zero-energy school projects, including the first net-zero energy school in the US — the best indicator of how energy-efficient a building is going to be is by evaluating how its design team performed when given the goal in the past.

“Understanding how that building performed, tracking those metrics, diving into a building after it’s been operational, then learning from that to do better — that creates this cycle of performance-based design,” said Hans, national director of sustainable projects at consulting engineering firm CMTA.

“Most contractors, construction managers and architects believe it costs more to design a more sustainable and energy-efficient school. The truth is it takes more study, a more dedicated team, more iterations and focus on those specific goals,” he said.

“It doesn’t take higher construction costs. It takes a paradigm shift,” Hans said.

This year, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the country’s schools a grade of D+ in their Report Card for America’s Infrastructure. The ASCE report found that 53 percent of public school districts need to update or replace various building systems.

“We know that from anecdotal evidence, the school buildings that were built between the 1950s and 1970s are some of the schools with the most issues,” said Anisa Heming, director of the US Green Building Council’s Center for Green Schools.

In addition to asbestos, many schools were built with air-conditioners that have single-pane windows, often resulting in substantial heat loss during winter. Many schools have lead soldering in pipes, which experts regard as the major cause of lead contamination of drinking water across the country.

As schools battle increasing heat waves, many also lack the appropriate cooling mechanisms to continue operating.

“When we talk about disruptions to our schools, being prepared for hot days is important. It’s not just thinking about singularly adding AC [air-conditioning]. We need to actually think about how to cool buildings more appropriately in a sustainable way,” said Laura Shifter, a senior fellow at the Aspen Institute’s K12 Climate Action initiative.

Numerous schoolyards across the country are made with heat-trapping asphalt, which in turn increases the heat on the playground and in the community. In an interview with Land and People Magazine, Ricardo Cortes, a parent of a kindergartener at the Melrose Leadership Academy in East Oakland, California, described the effect of hot playground surfaces on his children.

“Our kids were coming home sunburned and dehydrated, even from just being out there for a short time at recess. They had headaches. We worried about heatstroke,” he said.

As a result, some schools, including Melrose, have started to invest in green sustainable schoolyards , planting various plants and trees to create adequate shade.

In addition to heat, poor ventilation has also become a serious issue.

More than 41 percent of schools reported problems with HVAC systems, “a significant concern for facilities where children routinely spend eight hours a day,” the ASCE report said.

There are significant correlations between air quality and cognitive function among students. Experts have found that increased carbon dioxide levels often result in reduced focus, sleepiness, headaches and increased asthmatic episodes in classrooms.

The pandemic has also exacerbated the need for better ventilation systems. Recommendations in the ASCE report include “increased ventilation, better filtration, improved air distribution or use of other air cleaning or treatment technologies.”

Yet, despite the recommendations, not all school districts are equipped to make the changes. In a national survey carried out by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the Center for Green Schools, the most cited challenge to implementation was that many schools were not designed to support the recommended strategies.

To address the US$38 billion annual funding gap for these inadequacies, US Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island introduced the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act in January. The act pledges to invest US$130 billion in public schools.

Similarly, the bipartisan infrastructure deal developed by US President Joe Biden’s administration pledges US$50 billion in grants and US$50 billion in bonds for school building improvements, US$45 billion for eliminating the nation’s lead pipes, including those connected to schools, and US$20 billion for electrifying school buses.

“There are buildings that need to be maintained and retrofitted — and so let’s start by never replacing a fossil-fuel boiler with another fossil-fuel boiler,” said Lisa Hoyos, director of national climate strategy at the League of Conservation Voters. “We need to think about what kind of changes to our physical infrastructure we need to make to make sure those changes don’t exacerbate the problem of climate change.”

In addition to mitigating emissions and decarbonizing existing schools, architects and sustainable engineering organizations are designing and building net-zero schools from scratch.

Wyck Knox, an architect at VMDO Architects, led the design of Discovery Elementary School, the largest certified net-zero energy school in the US, which opened in 2015. The design team prioritized considerations for site footprint, solar orientation, building construction and energy.

The 9,066m2 building features insulated concrete exterior walls with high thermal mass, bio-retention areas that clean and slowly release all of the water from the site, a geothermal well field that supplies heat at a consistent 48.8°C, low-flow plumbing fixtures and 100 percent LED lighting. The school in Arlington, Virginia, also features 1,706 roof-mounted solar panels which were purchased for less than the original budget.

“That was kind of the big breakthrough accomplishment that allowed the school district to say: ‘Why would we go back now that we’ve seen that we can get a school to generate all its own clean energy and then some, and put extra clean energy on to the grid for the original price?’” Knox said.

Knox’s next school project was designing the Alice West Fleet Elementary School, the second of three net-zero energy schools for Arlington public schools. Completed in 2019, the school contains energy-saving features such as optimum solar orientation. Multiple studies have found that schools with optimized daylight increase student performance as natural lighting regulates melatonin and reinforces circadian wellness.

In addition to optimized daylight, the school is equipped with high-performance HVAC systems and small individual heat pump units that provide the proper amount of conditioned air only when and where it is needed. The conditioned air is created by exchanging heat with the ground through 72 wells that are 170m deep.

Set to open next month, Cardinal Elementary School — the third net-zero energy school — is to feature a storm water detention vault to address flooding concerns after the area experienced a record-breaking and damaging deluge in July 2019.

“It’s really about balancing all of the competing interests, particularly in urban and dense suburban areas,” said Wyck, referring to the challenges surrounding these projects.

“It means having a broader conversation with more people as resiliency requires comprehensive solutions,” he added.

With many US schools undergoing sustainable transitions, they are becoming living laboratories for students as classrooms design educational assignments based on sustainable initiatives, such as calculating the amount of daylight a school building saves.

“It really isn’t just about building more sustainable schools, but also cultivating that sort of sustainable mindset in the schools,” Hans said.