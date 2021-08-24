Disaster relief reforms are required

By Yang Min-hsien 楊明憲





A period of continuous heavy rain has caused more than NT$4.67 billion (US$166.9 million) of agricultural damage. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) have instructed that cash relief should be provided “in a simple, expeditious and preferential manner” to help affected farmers resume their work as soon as possible.

This is a common instruction, but the authorities have always been improving the methods and mechanisms for agricultural natural disaster relief. Why is it necessary to instruct officials to provide this assistance “in a simple, expeditious and preferential manner” every time? There is clearly a gap between the government practice and farmers’ expectations.

The procedure is that within seven days after the occurrence of a natural disaster, the county or city government, depending on the extent of the agricultural loss, will report the affected areas and items of relief to the Council of Agriculture (COA) and ask for cash relief and low-interest loans. Within 10 days after the announcement, farmers submit their applications to the public office in the disaster area, which completes an on-site inspection within 30 days of receiving the application.

If losses exceed 20 percent, the public office completes a relief statistics form and submits it to the county or city government. This body performs a spot check within seven days before asking the COA to handle the cash relief.

After receiving the forms and spot-check results from counties and cities, the COA within seven days completes its examination and transfers the funds to the local public office, and the funds will then be distributed. How long does the process take? Sixty-one days.

However, the law was amended this year to use disastrous weather parameters as the basis for damage investigation, which can be used by county and city governments to determine the level of agricultural loss before reporting it. This measure can save time by eliminating the need for local public offices to conduct an on-site investigation. Regardless, although it lessens bureaucratic involvement, it does not shorten the process.

How to perform this process “in a simple, expeditious and preferential manner”? If there were a collaborative platform or information system allowing farmers to send their disaster damage photographs and application forms to this platform, local offices, county and city governments, and the COA would be able to confirm each case on this platform at any time, along with the necessary site survey and random inspection confirmation. After the confirmation, the funds could be directly allocated to the farmers’ accounts without the need for collective reports or going through a hierarchy of administrative levels. This would speed up and shorten the process.

Additionally, the experience of insurance companies should also be used as a reference. They handle agricultural insurance based on weather parameters, initiating claims based on objective information of rainfall or wind speeds without the need for farmers to submit applications. Insurance companies settle claims within five days according to the terms and conditions of the claim and insurance information. This is what it means to do things “in a simple, expeditious and preferential manner.”

Natural disaster relief should be changed to parametric agricultural insurance, where farmers buy insurance ahead of production, but the premium is fully subsidized by the government, and the relief amount is the same as the claim amount, not affecting farmers’ existing rights.

However, parametric agricultural insurance will have a base difference problem: There might be a difference between the weather parameters and the damage suffered by individual farmers. This requires smaller and simpler weather stations, along with data from scientific research on natural disasters and disaster damage. This would allow the government to meet its intentions and handle matters in a “in a simple, expeditious and preferential manner.”

As for the preferential part, relevant agricultural insurance policies should be combined. After farmers buy basic disaster relief insurance, they can purchase additional agricultural insurance products that provide more favorable premium subsidies or claim conditions. In this way, farmers can be assured better protection against natural disasters.

Yang Min-hsien is a professor at Feng Chia University and former president of the Rural Economics Society of Taiwan.

Translated by Perry Svensson