Women forced out of work by menopause

Almost 1 million women have left their jobs because of menopausal symptoms, while countless others are discriminated against, denied support and mocked

By Sirin Kale / The Guardian





In 2019, Mara’s weekly performance review meetings grew intolerable; she would sit in a cramped conference room with her supervisors only to be told that she was not performing well enough.

“I felt like a child,” 48-year-old civil servant Mara said. “They would tell me off. They’d say: ‘You won’t meet this deadline, will you? You didn’t put a paragraph in this document.’”

A year earlier, Mara had had a hysterectomy, to alleviate her endometriosis. Afterward, in surgically induced menopause, she began to experience debilitating brain fog, anxiety and depression.

Illustration: Yusha

“I was drowning,” she said. “I was overwhelmed. I couldn’t see or think.”

Doctors prescribed antidepressants and estrogen gel, but nothing helped. Mara could barely function at work.

“I couldn’t retain anything,” she said. “I had no memory. I couldn’t see or think clearly enough to do my work. I had no confidence at all. I thought I was useless.”

Mara told her supervisors that she had depression and anxiety, and submitted a doctor’s note, but they put her on her first warning.

At the time, she did not realize that her depression was linked to menopause — all she knew was that she needed help.

In the autumn of 2019, a specialist explained that her symptoms were caused by menopause and provided her with a doctor’s note explaining this to her employers, but they continued to monitor her performance, as they had previously done.

Every week, she had to attend a meeting with her supervisors, where they would tell her that, once again, she had failed to meet the standard expected. By the summer of 2019, Mara could not cope anymore.

One weekend, she spent a sunny afternoon with her husband and son at a local fair. The following day, she woke up and drove to a nearby highway bridge. She sat on a patch of grass and ignored the fact that her cellphone was vibrating with texts from her concerned husband. Instead, she spent a few hours assessing what she felt her options were.

“It wasn’t that I wanted to die,” she said. “I needed to die. Work wasn’t ever going to stop doing what they were doing to me, and I was so ashamed to be so incompetent at my job.”

She stood up and approached the bridge, feeling completely empty. She peered over the side, then realized, to her dismay, that the bridge was not high enough.

“I thought: ‘If I jump, I will survive’ — and there was no way I wanted to survive,” she said. “That is the only reason I am alive today, because it wasn’t high enough.”

Mara’s story is an extreme example of the devastating effects that menopause can have on women’s jobs — and their mental and physical health.

“It’s really difficult to collect data on how many women might be leaving the workplace due to menopause,” said Vanessa Beck, an expert in work and organization at the University of Bristol. “It’s not something people tend to talk about in exit interviews.”

Even if women were asked about menopause when leaving companies, Beck is not sure that it would help.

“I’m not convinced that women would disclose,” she said. “There’s a lot of shame.”

A 2019 survey from private healthcare company Bupa and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that 59 percent of working women aged 45 to 55 who were experiencing menopause reported that it had a negative effect on them at work, with the most common issues including a reduced ability to concentrate, feeling more stressed, and feeling less patient with clients and colleagues.

The same survey estimated that 900,000 women had so far left their jobs due to menopausal symptoms.

Another 2019 survey, of 1,132 women from Newson Health Menopause and Wellbeing Centre, found that more than 90 percent of respondents felt that menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms were affecting their performance at work, and one-third of women had considered reducing their working hours or even leaving their job as a result.

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported on the growing number of women taking their employers to tribunals, claiming unfair dismissal and sex discrimination due to their experience of menopause.

Last month, the British House of Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee launched an inquiry into menopause and the workplace.

“These are women in the prime of their lives, in their late 40s and 50s, who should be in senior positions,” said British Member of Parliament Caroline Nokes, who chairs the committee. “These are the people who should be the trailblazers and role models for younger people in the workplace.”

Almost uniformly, women experiencing menopausal symptoms at work struggle to talk openly about it. Quite simply, it is embarrassing.

“There’s a stigma around it,” said Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Cafe, a safe space where men and women can gather to talk about menopause. “Being an older woman is not viewed as a positive thing in our society.”

It is not difficult to see why many women would not want to disclose at work that they are menopausal or perimenopausal. Menopausal women are too often represented as figures to be excoriated or mocked.

“I remember a senior civil servant using the term ‘menopausal’ as if it was some kind of insult,” Nokes said. “You wouldn’t be able to discriminate against black or gay people in that way, and use their status and who they are as an insult, but it is seen as OK when we’re talking about women of a certain age.”

Using the word as a slur can create a toxic working environment for women.

“Every little mistake I made, people would say: ‘Oh, you must be in menopause,’” 51-year-old insurance investigator Sukie Stratton said.

That was during her short stint in 2019 as a trainee police officer. She realized early on that her age might be a problem.

“One of my trainers came up to me and said: ‘I am worried about you, because you’re in your late 40s. You won’t be able to do the night shift.’ I said: ‘Why not?’ She said: ‘Because you’ll be menopausal, won’t you? You won’t be sleeping and you’ll be tired all the time,’” Stratton said.

Even though Stratton did not even have menopausal symptoms, the comments were constant. When her colleagues saw her sweating in her cumbersome body armor, they would make jibes about hot flashes. If she made a minor mistake, they would assume it was memory loss.

One of the final straws was when a relief sergeant referred to Stratton as a “bloody knackered menopausal woman” in front of an office full of her peers.

Stratton e-mailed the human resources department, but she said that they did not respond to her e-mails.

One morning, she was on patrol. It was 4am, and she was sitting in the van, talking to a trusted colleague. She confided in him.

“He told me: ‘This is how it is. You will never get anywhere,’” she said.

Stratton realized that he was right. All of the women her age had been moved to desk jobs, or sent to rural offices with little chance of promotion. She handed in her notice.

“I felt massive disappointment,” she said. “Because I’d always wanted to join the police, and I’d held the police in high regard. I couldn’t understand why they’d dismiss someone who was capable. They seemed to think that being menopausal meant that I wasn’t up to the job.”

Not all women are driven out by such rank discrimination. Others, including Mara, leave because they feel unsupported by employers.

However, a third cohort of women leave because the very thought of disclosing their menopausal status to their employers is too horrifying to consider.

Perimenopause caused 46-year-old Cara to walk away from her job in higher education in November last year.

“I wasn’t actively forced out, but I didn’t feel like I had any choice or options,” she said.

Cara had low mood, brain fog, and muscle and joint pain.

“I’d find it hard to concentrate on stuff I would normally just sail through,” she said.

Worst of all was the loss of sleep.

“There would be some nights where I would get no sleep,” she said. “A good night would be four hours.”

Cara handed in her notice because she felt unable to perform at the level she had previously.

“I wasn’t giving my best,” she said. “I felt isolated and embarrassed, and I didn’t want to get to a point where my job did suffer and someone would say something. I felt I wasn’t able to do the job I had done for all those years at the same level.”

Asked why she did not ask her employers for extra support, Cara said: “I felt ashamed.”

This self-enforced silence is common among the women who attend Weiss’ menopause cafes.

“What we find is that a lot of women aren’t talking to anyone else about their menopause symptoms,” Weiss said. “They wonder if they’re going mad or if there’s something wrong with them.”

Women might feel mortified by some symptoms, such as menstrual flooding (very heavy bleeding), and feel that it is easier to quit than endure the mortification of explaining to their supervisors why they cannot be more than a few meters from a toilet.

“Physically, I didn’t feel well enough to stand on my feet all day,” 49-year-old Helen Douglas said.

In 2013, at the age of 41, Douglas went into surgical menopause after a hysterectomy for endometriosis and uterine fibroids. At the time, she managed a forensic laboratory.

“It was stressful,” she said. “It was the sort of job where you need to pay attention to detail.”

Afterward, Douglas’ stomach was swollen, making it impossible to get into her clothes and she had persistent bleeding. Mentally, she was not doing well.

“I wasn’t sleeping,” she said. “I had anxiety and my hands would shake, I had memory issues, I was short-tempered and irritable, and I just wanted to tell everyone where to go.”

If someone canceled a meeting at short notice, Douglas said that she would “internalize the anger until it led to a panic attack.”

She had experienced depression in the past, and at the time, she did not realize that her symptoms were menopause-related.

“I thought it was just a bad episode of depression again,” Douglas said.

She resigned in 2014.

“I couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. “I’d been having recurrent thoughts of ending my life.”

Yet the outlook for women approaching menopause in the workplace is not totally bleak. The stigma is abating.

“Over the last year or so, women have been much more open about it than ever before,” Nokes said. “Women like Davina McCall [who recently made a documentary on the subject for BBC Four] have spoken about their own experiences honestly.”

Nokes is willing to practice what she preaches.

“I am prepared to say I think I probably am perimenopausal,” she said. “I have horrific night sweats.”

She has had to alter the bedding she uses.

“I’ve got the thinnest duvet on my bed ever, but at least I’m not waking up at 3am, dripping in sweat,” Nokes said.

Many believe the British National Health Service needs to improve its offering to menopausal women.

“We need a multidisciplinary team to look after women following menopause,” Douglas said. “Rather than seeing it as a gynecological issue, women should be referred to someone who has a handle on the mental health side of things.”

Mara believes that general practitioners could also do with better training: it was only through reading menopause support forums online that she learned about a drug called utrogestan, a form of hormone replacement therapy.

“I rang my doctor and she prescribed it — and literally overnight, I started feeling better,” Mara said. “My husband noticed within 48 hours. He said: ‘Are you on new medication? You’ve turned nice again.’”

Another obvious solution would be menopause-friendly workplaces. Douglas advocates for companies to have specific policies around it.

“It would be really helpful if there was a menopause-in-the-workplace champion: Someone women knew they could go to,” she said. “Simple adjustments help: switching uniforms from synthetic fibers to natural fabrics; having free and frequent access to bathrooms, in case women are flooding.”

Some employers are ahead on this. The water company Severn Trent was the first UK employer to specifically introduce a menopause policy. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development has published guidance for employers on addressing menopause at work, while the Wales Trades Union Congress published a toolkit last year.

Deborah Garlick of the training provider Menopause in the Workplace began offering menopause training to employers in 2016.

“We organized our first menopause in the workplace conference and people thought we were bonkers,” Garlick said. “But then some very large employers said: ‘Why didn’t we know this?’ And that’s how we got started.”

Part of the Women and Equalities Committee’s work is to evaluate whether British discrimination laws adequately cover women going through menopause.

“Do we need to make menopause a protected characteristic, in the same way that maternity leave currently is?” Nokes asked.

Under existing law, menopausal women are protected because age, sex and disability are protected characteristics under Britain’s 2010 Equality Act.

However, as menopause is not specifically protected, women must “pick the characteristic they want to take a case under,” Beck said.

Nokes said that she is “open-minded” about introducing such legislation.

“This is affecting 50 percent of the population and it’s pushing them out of the workplace, so maybe it should be a protected characteristic,” Nokes said.

Regardless of whether legislation is introduced, Beck urged employers to make adjustments for older women.

“There’s the business case,” she said. “It’s costly to replace an experienced worker, but it’s about more than that — it’s the right thing to do. If you are a good employer, you should want to support your workers.”

The hope is that, with time, more enlightened employers and government intervention, if necessary, no woman should ever have to go through what Mara endured.

“I was a person with value, and they were happy to destroy me and get rid of me, because of menopause,” Mara said.

Thankfully, with the help of medication, her symptoms have abated.

“My energy levels are a bit low, but I’m almost there,” she said.

After five years out of the workforce, living on savings and focusing on her mental health, Douglas, likewise, has found a new vocation as a writer and advocate of menopause awareness.

“I don’t regret leaving my old job,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of time and work to get to a place where I am comfortable saying that, but what I do now can make a positive difference. It’s more satisfying.”

Some names have been changed.