EDITORIAL: Tax cut extension a temporary fix

The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved an amendment to the Securities Transaction Tax Act (證券交易稅條例) that would extend a tax cut on day trading transactions through the end of 2024.

The measure — which reduces taxes on traders buying stock and selling it later in the same session from 0.003 percent to 0.0015 percent — took effect in April 2017 and has since played a crucial role in increasing local stock market turnover and liquidity. The Cabinet hopes that the legislature will approve the extension as soon as possible to help maintain momentum in the stock market, which has lost some steam since early this month.

The 2017 tax cut did encourage more investors and small-cap buyers to participate in the local stock market, with day trading transactions accounting for 45 percent of turnover last month, compared with 24 percent in 2017, Ministry of Finance data showed. The average day trading transactions per day also climbed from NT$36.5 billion to NT$300.8 billion (US$1.3 billion to US$10.74 billion at the current exchange rate), the data showed.

On average, day trading transactions contributed NT$451 million per day to the state coffers last month, much higher than the daily average of NT$56 million in 2017.

The Cabinet proposed the tax cut extension for another three years to prevent uncertainty in the local stock market. However, there are mixed opinions regarding whether the measure should be extended. Some people oppose the move, saying it would encourage speculation and is not conducive to long-term stock market development. Others say that it is unfair to lower taxes on day trading transactions alone and suggest a tax cut that applies to all securities transactions.

Some even proposed that the government reimpose the capital gains tax on stock investments, known as the securities income tax, while dropping the securities transaction tax.

These are all valid opinions. The problem is that many have their views, but no one proposes a comprehensive solution. For example, government officials and tax experts have discussed reimposing the securities capital gains tax on and off since the levy was shelved in 1990, without ever agreeing on the measure.

In today’s discussion about the day trading transaction tax cut, the issue is not the tax itself, and it is naive to assume that all day traders would leave the market if the tax rate were to be raised to 0.003 percent again. Moreover, speculation is not necessarily an evil that must disappear from the market.

That is because speculation plays a role in the stock market as well as investment, and day trading should be regarded as a regular stock market activity. Apart from promoting investment and speculation, day trading helps investors lower investment risks, as it allows them to correct mistakes quickly.

Nonetheless, the proposed extension is a compromise among government agencies, tax experts and market forces. It might not be the perfect solution, but it could help calm investors and reduce noise in the market. Hopefully, the government can come up with a better measure to achieve the intended effect within the next three years.

The government should not waste this time and instead do its best to build a consensus on securities transactions and capital gains taxes.

Letting the time run out again would only create more turbulence.