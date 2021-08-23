The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved an amendment to the Securities Transaction Tax Act (證券交易稅條例) that would extend a tax cut on day trading transactions through the end of 2024.
The measure — which reduces taxes on traders buying stock and selling it later in the same session from 0.003 percent to 0.0015 percent — took effect in April 2017 and has since played a crucial role in increasing local stock market turnover and liquidity. The Cabinet hopes that the legislature will approve the extension as soon as possible to help maintain momentum in the stock market, which has lost some steam since early this month.
The 2017 tax cut did encourage more investors and small-cap buyers to participate in the local stock market, with day trading transactions accounting for 45 percent of turnover last month, compared with 24 percent in 2017, Ministry of Finance data showed. The average day trading transactions per day also climbed from NT$36.5 billion to NT$300.8 billion (US$1.3 billion to US$10.74 billion at the current exchange rate), the data showed.
On average, day trading transactions contributed NT$451 million per day to the state coffers last month, much higher than the daily average of NT$56 million in 2017.
The Cabinet proposed the tax cut extension for another three years to prevent uncertainty in the local stock market. However, there are mixed opinions regarding whether the measure should be extended. Some people oppose the move, saying it would encourage speculation and is not conducive to long-term stock market development. Others say that it is unfair to lower taxes on day trading transactions alone and suggest a tax cut that applies to all securities transactions.
Some even proposed that the government reimpose the capital gains tax on stock investments, known as the securities income tax, while dropping the securities transaction tax.
These are all valid opinions. The problem is that many have their views, but no one proposes a comprehensive solution. For example, government officials and tax experts have discussed reimposing the securities capital gains tax on and off since the levy was shelved in 1990, without ever agreeing on the measure.
In today’s discussion about the day trading transaction tax cut, the issue is not the tax itself, and it is naive to assume that all day traders would leave the market if the tax rate were to be raised to 0.003 percent again. Moreover, speculation is not necessarily an evil that must disappear from the market.
That is because speculation plays a role in the stock market as well as investment, and day trading should be regarded as a regular stock market activity. Apart from promoting investment and speculation, day trading helps investors lower investment risks, as it allows them to correct mistakes quickly.
Nonetheless, the proposed extension is a compromise among government agencies, tax experts and market forces. It might not be the perfect solution, but it could help calm investors and reduce noise in the market. Hopefully, the government can come up with a better measure to achieve the intended effect within the next three years.
The government should not waste this time and instead do its best to build a consensus on securities transactions and capital gains taxes.
Letting the time run out again would only create more turbulence.
Help us help you. That is my standard reply when friends from Taiwan ask how they can guarantee the US will be there for them in times of extreme peril. Such times might soon be upon us. The foreign policy commentariat on this side of the Pacific is afire with conjecture about the timing of a potential Chinese assault on Taiwan, what the US can do about it if it happens and whether the White House would give the order to intercede. Then-outgoing commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson kindled the debate in March, when he told the
In the article “Calls for Independence May Not Help the Uyghur Cause” published in Foreign Policy on July 2, Yehan, writing under a pseudonym, argued that calls for independence might not help the Uighur cause. As a senior journalist and person who belongs to the affected community, I argue that not calling for independence from China means accepting genocide. Uighurs and Han have no common ground for living together. When they are forced to do so, as we are witnessing today, one side kills the other. Independence is needed because Uighurs are not reaching for freedom or development, but for survival. Let
Lithuania, which has never received overseas aid from Taiwan, has done so much for the nation this year. Not only did it donate much-needed COVID-19 vaccines last month — at about the same time that seasonal rains finally brought an end to Taiwan’s crippling water shortage — but it has demonstrated resolve in developing relations with Taipei even in the face of pressure from Beijing. Taiwan and Lithuania are joined in standing up for what is right, but how can Taiwan return the favor? For many years now, Lithuania has suffered from a social issue that could even be regarded
Last year, Microsoft announced that it would be carbon-negative by 2030. “If we don’t curb emissions, and temperatures continue to climb, science tells us that the results will be catastrophic,” the firm wrote on its official blog. Microsoft deserves credit for discussing the climate crisis, being transparent about its own greenhouse gas emissions, and at least having some sort of plan to reduce them. The elephant in the room is that Microsoft is one of the top 10 corporate buyers of commercial flights in the US. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in the financial year 2019, the firm’s business travel alone accounted