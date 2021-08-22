EDITORIAL: US policy will not change overnight

Taiwanese are upbeat after US President Joe Biden compared the US’ commitment to the nation with that of other major allies in an unprecedented way, but, as seasoned diplomats understand, any breakthrough in bilateral relations can only be made steadily over time.

Biden’s brief mention of Taiwan during an interview with ABC News on Thursday renewed a debate on whether Washington’s policy toward Taiwan is morphing into an approach with “strategic clarity.”

“We made a sacred commitment to Article 5 that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan,” Biden said, referring to a NATO agreement that states that an attack on one member is viewed as an attack on all.

His remarks came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that “we believe our commitment to Taiwan ... remains as strong as it’s ever been.”

Biden and Sullivan aimed to quell fears that the US would abandon Taiwan, a fear that China looks to capitalize on, as the US scrambles to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan. Comparing Taiwan to NATO allies has led to some speculation that Taiwan’s status in the White House has been elevated to an unprecedented level.

Following Biden’s remarks, Reuters reported that a senior Biden administration official appeared to walk back the statement, saying that the US “policy with regard to Taiwan has not changed,” and analysts said Biden might have misspoken. The official’s statement could be interpreted as an attempt to avoid angering Beijing and to prevent Taiwanese from harboring impractical expectations of the US.

In Taipei, the Presidential Office, as usual, thanked the US for its support. Instead of expressing elation over Biden’s comments, its statement conveyed a sense of restraint. It highlighted the need to boost the nation’s self-defense as well as its contributions to the world, implying that Taiwan’s situation was fundamentally different from that of Afghanistan.

Taiwan-US relations have had many hard-won breakthroughs over the past few years: Several high-level US officials have visited Taiwan since last year, the US in April eased restrictions on US officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts and US military aircraft have made stops in Taiwan.

Although Washington has become more friendly toward Taipei, it would not want to upset the so-called “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, even though the term is deceptive amid an ever-changing situation. Therefore, Washington continues to encourage a “peaceful resolution” and “meaningful dialogue” across the Strait.

US National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell in May said there would be “some significant downsides” if Washington were to change its policy toward Taiwan.

Despite its adherence to a “one China” policy, Washington still has numerous ways to stretch its “unofficial” ties with Taiwan, and more practical things can be done if it really wants to demonstrate its “rock-solid” commitment.

For example, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said when meeting American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk that the US should consider recognizing Taiwan’s locally developed vaccines. Taiwan could not reopen its borders if it cannot be self-sufficient in vaccine production.

Relations among Taipei, Beijing and Washington are no longer limited to a trilateral framework. Rather, the power dynamics involve more players, such as Japan and Australia, as well as European countries that are keen to develop relations with Taiwan.

For President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who has three years left in her second term, one of her key tasks is to boost Taiwan’s ties with various countries, so that the nation can continue to leverage its influence — however limited — from as many places as possible.