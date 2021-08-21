China embraces high-stakes Taliban relationship as US exits

The US’ Afghanistan exit might remove a benefit for China, as it ends an exercise that bogged down Beijing’s rivals, so it is banking on a moderated Taliban

Bloomberg





When the Taliban took over Afghanistan the first time in 1996, China refused to recognize its rule and left its embassy shut for years.

This time around, Beijing has been among the first to embrace the Islamist militants.

Beijing’s remarkable shift was on display little more than two weeks ago, when Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) welcomed a Taliban delegation to the northern port of Tianjin as the group made gains against the administration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Sunday.

Wang’s endorsement of the Taliban’s “important role” in governing Afghanistan provided a crucial boost of legitimacy for an organization that has long been a global pariah due to its support of terrorism and repression of women.

China’s reasons have as much to do with its own rise as a global power as the Taliban’s surprisingly swift march on the Afghan capital.

China today commands an economy worth US$14.7 trillion — more than 17 times its size in 1996 — and a massive trade-and-infrastructure initiative that stretches across the Eurasian landmass.

Beijing’s fears about Islamist extremism among its own Uighur minority have also deepened in the past few years, leading it to build a vast police state adjacent to Afghanistan.

Moreover, an increasingly intense rivalry with the US has prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to seize any opportunity to push back against Washington’s dominance and push US forces away from his borders.

Those interests make China look like the next great power with a stake in bringing order to Afghanistan as the Taliban prepares to declare an Islamic emirate in Kabul.

After the failures of the Soviet Union and now the US, China will be hard pressed to avoid repeating the same mistakes in a rugged and landlocked nation notorious for exhausting empires.

“Twenty years ago, China wasn’t a global power and what was happening in Afghanistan didn’t bother China, but today, there are so many new factors — there’s the Uighur issue, there’s economic interests and China’s self-perception as a global power,” said Yun Sun (孫韻), director of the China Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

China has sought to portray itself as more pragmatic and less interventionist than the West while urging a negotiated peace.

“China hopes the Afghan Taliban can unite with other political parties and with all ethnic groups and build a political framework in keeping with national conditions that is broadly inclusive and will lay the foundation for enduring peace,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told reporters on Monday in Beijing.

Still, Hua stopped short of endorsing the Taliban’s rule, saying only that the situation in Afghanistan had “experienced major changes.”

It was all part of a long evolution by China, which once denied any connection with the Taliban before hosting the first delegations from the group in 2013.

Now, as Taliban fighters made their entrance into Kabul, posts circulated on China’s heavily censored social media comparing the event to Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) taking of Beijing in 1949.

Meanwhile, state media gloated over the US withdrawal, with a commentary in the official Xinhua news agency declaring it the “death knell for declining US hegemony.”

“The sound of roaring planes and the hastily retreating crowds mirrored the last twilight of the empire,” the piece said.

Even so, China is one of the few countries that saw some benefit from the US’ US$840 billion nation-building debacle, which bogged down Beijing’s rivals while creating a relatively stable environment for its companies. That has left China with economic interests to secure, including a copper mine and several oil blocks.

The country last month evacuated about 200 businesspeople.

Afghanistan’s stability is key to protecting more than US$50 billion of Belt and Road projects in Pakistan that provide an overland route to the Indian Ocean.

China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations vice director Fu Xiaoqiang (傅小強) said in a commentary on the think tank’s social media account on Tuesday that the Afghan chaos has spilled into Tajikistan, as well as Pakistan, and would continue to “implicate the peace along China’s western borders.”

“It is necessary for China to coordinate its rivalry with the US and the periphery security situation, and allocate resources reasonably,” Fu said.

Wang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call on Monday that the turmoil in Afghanistan highlighted the danger of trying to impose a political system on a foreign culture.

Perhaps no issue is as pressing for Beijing as ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a source of extremism that bleeds over the border.

Wang pressed lead Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during their meeting on July 28 to make a “clean break” with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

China blames the group, which had reportedly operated in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s previous period in control, for terrorist attacks it has cited to justify crackdowns in the Xinjiang region that the US and others say amount to genocide.

Baradar pledged that the Taliban would never allow any force to use Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China, the Chinese statement said.

Similarly, Wang urged Blinken during their call to reverse the decision of the administration of former US president Donald Trump to remove the East Turkestan Islamic Movement from its list of designated terrorist organizations.

The administration of then-US President George W. Bush in 2002 had granted China’s demand for the designation while seeking Beijing’s cooperation with its “War on Terror,” including the Afghanistan action.

“China’s attitude toward a Taliban-led regime will depend on its policies, for instance, whether the Taliban will honor its promises and not to become a hotbed for extreme forces that have links to China,” said Fan Hongda (范鴻達), a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University.

Afghanistan could become the biggest test yet of a Chinese diplomatic model that is driven by loans, commodities and infrastructure deals rather than demands for liberal policies.

If the Taliban pursue moderate policies toward women that do not alienate other nations and achieves political stability, Beijing might consider an array of investments similar to what it has done in Pakistan, Sun said.

“The Chinese approach is: ‘Through economic infusion we create roads, we create infrastructure, and we make sure everyone has jobs,’” she said. “And if everyone goes to work at nine in the morning and comes home at 6pm, they don’t have time to think about terrorism.”