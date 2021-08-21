The first episode of the TV show The Making of an Ordinary Woman II (俗女養成記二) continues the success of the first season. The ratings crushed the simultaneous broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, especially among middle-aged women, setting a record of 5.4 percent in this demographic. It was not easy for viewer ratings to completely crush an Olympics finale, and to reach such a peak among women.
Why did this happen? Because Taiwan is an emerging female powerhouse.
In countries around the world, from New Zealand to Finland, there are female heads of state under the age of 40, and the US vice president is also a woman. This situation is even more remarkable in Taiwan: A woman is president, a woman is minister of economic affairs, more than half of Taiwan’s medals at the Tokyo Olympics were won by women and 80 percent of daily political talk show hosts are women.
Thanks to Taiwanese women, the nation has remained peaceful amid vicious political infighting.
Why has The Making of an Ordinary Woman II become such a hit? In addition to the actors, writers and director doing a great job, the show also depicts the experience of growing up in the 1980s: When people see the characters in the show, it is like seeing themselves, and their family and classmates, 30 years ago.
It is a detailed portrayal of the common growth experience that all of us have gone through, especially the main character, Chia-ling (嘉玲).
She seems to be a combination of every woman, which is the reason she is so popular among middle-aged women.
Ever since the introduction of national education, Taiwanese boys and girls have had equal access to education. From elementary school to university graduation and work, women have been diapering children with one hand and handling international orders with the other.
When this generation of successful women — who now have stable careers and families — stop to take a deep breath and look back on their own personal growth, this show seems just right.
With this group of die-hard supporters, it would probably be impossible to turn The Making of an Ordinary Woman II into a failure even if one tried.
Many old men who love to engage in politics have maintained the same old authoritarian attitude of intimidation, but it has increasingly proven useless, and the only places where they can find support for this attitude is in their echo chambers.
Taiwan has broken out of its cocoon and left this old, anachronistic archetype behind as it has grown into a free and democratic nation under the rule of law. From democracy to self-defense, from sports to emerging culture, from semiconductors to the biotechnology industry, Taiwan is ready to take off.
Most remarkable is how society cares and has concern for disadvantaged people, and the mutual respect between ethnic groups. Within all this, the contribution of women is the most important, and it has been a major driving force behind Taiwan’s progress.
Mike Chang is an accountant.
Translated by Perry Svensson
