US-China rivalry might spill over

By Nigel Li 李澤霖





In a previous article, I discussed the importance for the US to take the necessary measures to manage its rivalry with China, especially after the administration of US President Joe Biden took office (“Managing US’ rivalry with China,” June 28, page 8).

However, if this rivalry were to erupt into a greater conflagration, the biggest losers would be neither China nor the US, but the states that lie in between the two giants in the Asia-Pacific region.

A hypothetical “greater conflagration” would emerge gradually. The increased rivalry between the two great powers might first spill over and lead to a rivalry between and within countries in Asia, particularly those with a significant overseas Chinese population.

The term “bamboo network” refers to business links between the overseas Chinese community and China. These ties were developed by the Chinese diaspora, which can be traced back to times of great instability during China’s imperial era and the Cultural Revolution.

The situation in Hong Kong has also prompted many young Hong Kongers to flee to greener pastures. Agence France-Presse reported that the territory’s population declined 1.2 percent last year, with almost 90,000 residents leaving.

While many of them might seek residence and citizenship elsewhere, they will most likely retain their ties to their former home and thus continue to expand the bamboo network.

In an earlier article, titled “Overseas Chinese identity conflict” (Aug. 10, 2019, page 8), I shared a statement from a friend from Xiamen, China, who had since become Singaporean.

“A man may leave China, but China never leaves a man,” my friend said.

As China continues to expand its presence globally, and even in space, it also seeks to win the hearts and minds of those abroad. Most susceptible to such an effort are overseas Chinese.

The Tokyo Olympic Games demonstrated that people are always searching for sources of national pride, but the most nefarious of such sources stems from ethnicity.

China has led an intense campaign to soften its image around the world, displaying its many economic and technological triumphs.

In October last year, a Chinese firm that organizes drone shows set a Guinness World Record for the “biggest drone display ever.” It must be considered how such a feat is perceived, especially by overseas Chinese.

They might say: “Amazing, China is such a modern country. In just over 70 years, the People’s Republic of China has shown its prowess.”

The more that China Global Television Network propagates videos of new high-speed railways and military exercises, the more overseas Chinese look to their motherland with pride — pride that might exceed what they feel for where they live.

British author George Orwell in his essay Notes on Nationalism called it “transferred nationalism” when one retains one’s core identity while finding greater pride in another.

Orwell described transferred nationalism as “attaining salvation without altering one’s conduct.”

As such, Chinese-Singaporeans, Chinese-Indonesians or Chinese-Malaysians can still wave their national flags, but so, too, do they wave the Chinese national flag, maybe even higher than their own. This is dangerous. Such a split identity only creates the potential for instability and the weakening of political will.

As China continues to claim large parts of the South China Sea and expand its presence there, countries affected by these policies might well be pressured by a segment of their own population to let China have its way.

“It is China’s land, after all. China needs to be great,” overseas Chinese might say.

Challenges to China’s claim over Taiwan might also wane, as popular opinion in the region might adopt the view that it is part of “Greater China.”

The US presence in the region might be challenged, prompting China to fill the void, leaving the latter as sole regional hegemon.

Overseas Chinese might well question their identity, thinking of themselves as superior to non-Chinese.

The region cannot go down this route. So much suffering and division within Southeast Asia stem from racial divisions.

It is therefore crucial for Asian countries, especially those with a heavy presence of the bamboo network, to strengthen their national identities. Regional governments must continue to strengthen the civic nationalism that has underpinned the unity of diverse nations.

This is not about waving flags or singing national anthems, it is about improving people’s livelihoods, creating societies that continue to be inclusive and securing their resilience so that they can withstand not just a pandemic, but any new challenges that arise.

For if the road to greater conflagration is taken, the region will be strong with countries that China will never be able to infiltrate.

Nigel Li is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.