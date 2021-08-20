You thought this was just about Afghanistan? Think again

Major international players must do more than hold their collective breath and hope for the best as the Taliban take over the country

The spillover began before the Taliban even reached Kabul.

City after city fell as the insurgents drew closer to the capital, and it will likely only get worse from here as the conflict expands beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

Insurgent groups based in the country, some with transnational agendas like al-Qaeda, now have a template for defeating governments backed by major powers and have been emboldened by the Taliban’s lightning-fast advance.

This is happening as the “jihadi ecosystem” is experiencing the lowest counterterrorism pressure of the past two decades, effectively getting free rein.

Asfandyar Mir, a South Asia security analyst at the US Institute of Peace, said that it is a dangerous combination when threats go up at the same time that efforts to combat them go down.

“Central Asian jihadists have been flexing their muscle, anti-China jihadists have attacked Chinese personnel in Pakistan, more regional violence is extremely plausible — the threat is ongoing, and we are just talking about an escalation from this point onwards,” Mir said.

The collapse of the Afghan government following the US’ departure would have regional significance like the post-Sept.11, 2001, invasion, or the withdrawal of Soviet troops and fall of the communist regime they had backed.

“This is a seismic shift that will change politics in this part of the world in ways” that are hard to foresee, Mir said.

Expect the immediate danger to be regional — in South and Central Asia — as geography and capability limit the initial damage.

Chinese interests in Pakistan have already taken a hit. In April, a vehicle bomb exploded at a luxury hotel hosting a Chinese diplomat in Quetta, not far from Taliban strongholds in southern Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or the Pakistani Taliban, a loosely organized group with ties to al-Qaeda that is based along the vast Afghan-Pakistani border.

Last month, a bomb blast on a bus traveling to a dam and hydroelectric project in Dasu, near Pakistan’s border with China, killed 12 people, including nine Chinese.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Beijing was so concerned that it hosted Taliban representatives for a meeting with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅).

At stake is US$60 billion in projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a crucial part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Belt and Road Initiative, along with significant Chinese mining interests inside Afghanistan.

While this was not the Taliban’s first visit to China, the seniority of the Chinese representatives was unprecedented, as was the very public message that Beijing recognizes the group as a legitimate political force, Stimson Center China program director Yun Sun (孫雲) wrote in an essay published this week on the national security platform War on the Rocks.

After posing for photographs with the group’s cofounder and deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Wang described the Taliban as “a crucial military and political force in Afghanistan that is expected to play an important role in the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of the country.”

In return, Beijing wants the Taliban to live up to a commitment to sever all ties with terror organizations, including the Pakistani Taliban and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing blames for unrest in Xinjiang, but Washington removed from its list of terror groups in October last year after finding that there was no credible evidence that it continues to exist.

Any further attacks on Chinese working in South Asia, whether claimed by the Taliban or others operating with its blessing, would no doubt effect future ties, although it is unclear what China would do in retaliation.

With no major political or diplomatic push to blunt the Taliban’s advance or rein in groups operating in its shadow, including al-Qaeda — much diminished 20 years after the US invaded Afghanistan to destroy them and their Taliban hosts — it is a matter of when, not if, there will be an upsurge in terror attacks.

The danger is particularly acute for the six countries bordering Afghanistan.

Beyond China, they include Iran and Pakistan — as well as nearby India, which is closely watching its Muslim-majority union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an area over which it fought two wars with Pakistan. Russia will be concerned about effects on Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and any terrorist blowback onto its territory.

There is the possibility that the major powers — the US, Russia and China — might step in and convince their allies and friends to end hostilities, but analysts think that is unlikely.

The situation has festered since the US and the Taliban in February last year reached an agreement and will likely continue to do so.

Extended international inertia is more probable.

Look at Syria. After a decade of war and some significant US investment in money, military involvement and political capital, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still in office.

The country has the world’s largest population of internally displaced people (6.7 million), while 6.6 million refugees subsist mostly in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

The threat posed by terror groups operating in and around Syria, as well as the use and proliferation of chemical weapons, remains a real concern. So does the conflict’s tendency to be a flashpoint for external players like Russia, Turkey, Israel and Iran.

For Afghanistan, the next worry would be that foreign fighters again start pouring in from around the world. Insurgents from other nations are there now, but mostly from neighboring countries. Once they come from further afield, it increases the probability of attacks spreading much more widely.

Former Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani, who is now director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, said that the Taliban remain connected to al-Qaeda and other international terror groups by ideology, shared finances and training, and even marriage.

“Given that jihadists do not think much of international borders and consider the current global order un-Islamic, it is only a matter of time before they set their sights on Europe and the US again,” he said.

It is hard to see how this ends well. Unless major powers do more than hold their collective breath and hope for the best, the fallout from their indifference will likely be felt well beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

