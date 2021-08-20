[ LETTER ]

Lesson from Afghanistan

The Afghan government’s stunning one-week collapse and US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has raised questions as to whether this indicates US nonintervention in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

However, the true takeaway from Afghanistan has nothing to do with Biden or Taiwan policy — the real lesson is that morale makes all the difference in war.

In Afghanistan, a numerically superior, better-equipped, better-armed Afghan military completely folded in the face of Taliban attackers due to having no will to fight. The parallels to Taiwan are obvious.

History is replete with examples of well-equipped or numerically adequate forces losing due to low morale, be it Persia’s loss at Marathon, the defeat of Boudica’s army, the US loss at the Battle of Brownstown, the Soviet defeat in the Finnish Winter War, or well-armed Iraqi forces fleeing and allowing the Islamic State to capture Mosul in 2014.

Taiwan must have high morale if it is to defeat a Chinese attack.

Despite the common misconception that China would prevail due to outnumbering Taiwan on paper, it is actually Taiwan that would possess the numerical advantage. The limited invasion force that China could ferry across the Strait would be significantly smaller than the number of regulars and reservists that Taiwan could muster in response to such a beachhead.

As writers such as Ian Easton have pointed out, Taiwan possesses significant geographical and tactical advantages that could tilt the odds in its favor, but none of those will mean a thing if Taiwanese do not have the will to fight.

This is where the potential for misinformation poses an enormous security threat. If China went to such great lengths to interfere in Taiwan’s elections in 2018 and last year, one can only imagine the deluge of fake Chinese news, conspiracy theories and rumors that would flood Taiwan in the event of an actual war — false reports that Taipei had surrendered, of battlefield defeat or exaggerated reports of Taiwanese casualties, for instance.

Given the demonstrated gullibility of wide swaths of Taiwanese to believe fake news during elections and the COVID-19 pandemic, this prospect is concerning, to say the least.

Taiwan must take precautionary measures. Such measures should include an announcement that no surrender order will ever be given — thus preventing the home populace from falling for such fake news; a warning to be on the lookout for disinformation spread by China on Line, Facebook and other social media platforms; and a ban on any outbound travel in wartime — thus preventing rich or influential people from escaping Taiwan, which would cause resentment and fracture domestic morale if the rich were able to flee while others had to remain and fight.

The reforms needed to enhance Taiwan’s defense are many and varied, but the psychological factor is paramount.

If Taiwan has high morale, its odds of victory will be high; if its morale is low, Taipei could become the next Kabul.

Yan Wen

Texas