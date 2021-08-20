Clinging to ‘consensus’ will bring KMT’s fall

By Yang Chun-chieh 楊峻杰





Despite a domestic outbreak of COVID-19 having dented the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) poll ratings, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has not experienced a corresponding bounce in the polls. In fact, it has continued to shed support to the extent that it is in danger of being overtaken by smaller opposition parties.

Many KMT members have criticized its leadership, blaming it for jettisoning the so-called “1992 consensus” and for emulating DPP policies. Could they be right?

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, the KMT’s candidate — then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — loudly extolled the virtues of the “1992 consensus,” a made-up term that supposedly refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government in which both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Furthermore, in an unprecedented move, Han traveled to Hong Kong to meet with Chinese officials at China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office. Han lost the election, and the party’s approval ratings hit rock bottom.

The party then elected Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as its chairman, hoping that he would enact sweeping reforms and restore the party’s electoral prospects.

As the KMT under Chiang took tentative steps to extricate itself from the curse of the “consensus,” there was a slight gain in approval ratings. A poll conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation recorded an increase from 20.1 percent to 22.7 percent.

However, it did not last long. The party’s pro-Beijing faction forced Chiang to voice support for the “consensus,” triggering a steady slide in the polls.

Chiang was caught between a rock and a hard place: He was unable to gain the support of voters, but also unable to gain the trust of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Sensing weakness, the CCP sought to capitalize on the situation and piled even more pressure on Chiang to prevent him from withdrawing the KMT from the CCP’s “one China” framework or the “1992 consensus.”

Beijing then used one of its propaganda mouthpieces, China Central Television, to falsely claim that a planned KMT delegation to the Straits Forum last year, led by former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), was to “sue for peace.” A series of similarly calamitous events led Taiwan’s electorate to conclude that the KMT lacked the resolve to defend the nation’s sovereignty.

Chiang, who had planned to maintain a policy of strategic ambiguity toward China, was trapped.

The KMT is now trying to extricate itself from this hole by realigning itself with the “consensus.” Each candidate in the KMT’s chairperson race is competing over whose interpretation of the “consensus” is the genuine article.

It is as if they have all had lobotomies and forgotten the reason for the party’s losses last year.

They also seem to have forgotten that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last year redefined the “consensus” to mean a Taiwanese version of Hong Kong’s now-defunct “one country, two systems.”

If the KMT continues to cleave to the toxic “1992 consensus” and demonstrate that it lacks the resolve and the sincerity to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, even the remnants of Han’s die-hard, deep-blue base will gradually erode as they lend their vote to other parties.

The KMT appears to be on a fast track to electoral oblivion.

Yang Chun-chieh is a postgraduate student at National Tsing Hua University’s Institute of Social Sciences.

Translated by Edward Jones