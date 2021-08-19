EDITORIAL: KMT image makeover insufficient

In 2014, the campaign office of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) then-Taipei mayoral candidate Sean Lien (連勝文) released a video imagining what would happen to the capital under the leadership of his opponent, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who later became Taipei mayor.

It featured a young woman one year into a hypothetical future who is disgruntled by Taipei’s deteriorating public transportation services and discards a yellow ribbon with the slogan: “Taiwan will never succeed unless the KMT falls.”

The idea was that the woman regretted voting against Lien.

Unfortunately for him, supporters of other candidates thought that it was an excellent slogan and printed whole batches of yellow ribbons bearing the slogan.

The slogan was not only used to great effect in Lien’s defeat, it was also resurrected two years later against former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), the KMT’s candidate for the 2016 presidential election. The KMT was routed.

The party is to hold its chairperson election on Sept. 25, with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday registering to run for re-election.

Although Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) are also running, the firm favorites are Chiang and Chu.

Chiang promised, among other things, that if re-elected, he would work to polish the party brand. His campaign slogan: “Taiwan will never succeed unless the KMT is strong,” is a “clever” rephrasing of the slogan from Lien’s campaign that backfired so badly.

Chiang took over the chairmanship after the party’s latest rout, in last year’s presidential election. At the time, he promised to improve the KMT’s image, just as he did on Tuesday.

It is possible that revisiting memories of a successful anti-KMT slogan might not be the best way to achieve that. It is the kind of tone-deafness to the reactions of the electorate that has defined the KMT since at least the waning years of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) time in office more than a decade ago.

Forget for a moment the hubris of suggesting that the country will go to the dogs if the KMT is not strong: It is not the governing party, it is only one opposition party, and — certainly under Chiang’s leadership so far — not even the most effective one.

Its tone-deafness is exemplified by the very name under which it runs in a nation where 89.9 percent of the public identify themselves as Taiwanese and only 4.6 percent as Chinese, according to a survey released by the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation.

Chiang needs to understand the reason that an anti-KMT slogan from a campaign video in 2014 proved to be so politically potent: The slogan resonated with an electorate that had become distrustful of the KMT’s apparent lack of allegiance to Taiwan. If Chiang wants to use it simply because he is appealing to core voters, then he might want to look at his party’s low poll numbers.

It is not just that he was ill-advised to resurrect the formula for his re-election campaign, he also has to realize that the rot goes deeper than the party’s image, and that he needs to undertake a much more profound reform of what the party stands for and believes in, to bring it up to date with the expectations of the electorate.

Unfortunately for the KMT, it does not matter whether Chu or Chiang wins: The former belongs to the party establishment, the latter has proven himself to put party before country and not to do a particularly good job of it. Both candidates refuse to let go of the party’s adherence to the so-called “1992 consensus,” which continues to be a Trojan horse for Beijing.