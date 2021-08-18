‘Can we ever return?’ Tears and heartbreak as Hong Kongers leave for a new life in the UK

Residents fearing China’s tightening grip are departing in droves, not knowing if they will be back

The Guardian





It was a heartbreaking scene. A family get-together on a Sunday morning, not for a leisurely lunch at a traditional Chinese restaurant, but for a tearful farewell at the airport.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong airport is quiet except for twice a day, when long lines form at airlines desks for London-bound flights.

Friends and families turn out in droves to see them off — grandparents hand out “lucky money” in red envelopes to grandchildren, aunts and uncles joke with children to lighten the otherwise melancholic mood.

Illustration: Mountain People

With tearful eyes, many stop for a final hug and pose for one last photograph with their loved ones before passing through the departure gates. The waving continues long after they have disappeared from view.

Wearing a yellow mask — the color symbolizing resistance in the territory’s 2019 pro-democracy movement — one young woman, who gave her name as Charlie, was among those waving goodbye to her friends.

She said she was going to the UK to study to be a psychologist, and was unlikely to return.

“With speech freedom under threat, I would have limited opportunities in Hong Kong. I might be implicated under the [national security] law,” she said.

Victor, a 28-year-old IT professional, likewise blamed the worsening political environment for his departure.

“I have no faith in Hong Kong — it is going downhill. I want to be somewhere where there is democracy,” he said.

They are among the tens of thousands of people taking up the British government’s offer of a route to citizenship, after China imposed the draconian National Security Law on its former colony a year ago. The British Home Office expects up to 153,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status and their dependents to arrive in the UK in the first year, and up to 322,000 over five years.

According to office statistics, 34,300 people applied in the first two months after applications for BNO visas opened at the end of January, with 20,600 from outside the country.

The exodus intensified in the run-up to Aug. 1, when an immigration law allowing the government to bar people entering or leaving the territory came into effect. Net outflows of residents last month regularly exceeded 1,000 a day, according to government figures recorded by the former investment banker David Webb.

Hong Kong’s population declined by 1.2 percent in the past year, including nearly 90,000 more residents departing than moving to the territory, government figures released on Thursday showed. The population decrease to 7,394,700 continues the largest fall since the territory began keeping comparable records in 1961.

A surge in withdrawals from the territory’s mandatory pension fund due to permanent departure also suggested many were leaving for good. According to official figures, in the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong residents planning to leave permanently applied to withdraw HK$1.93 billion (US$247.7 million) from their pension fund accounts — a surge of 49 percent year-on-year.

China’s intensifying control over Hong Kong in the past few years had already prompted many people to contemplate leaving, but the crackdown on the 2019 pro-democracy protests, in which more than 10,200 people had been arrested, and the National Security Law aimed at halting the movement were the final straw. Nowadays, casual conversations between friends and families often lead to a discussion of not whether they plan to leave, but when.

A changed territory

Beneath the usual hustle and bustle, Hong Kong has changed dramatically since the introduction of the law. It enabled the authorities to crack down on almost any form of opposition to China’s rule and undermined a wide range of civil freedoms previously taken for granted. Expressions of dissent can be punished with up to life in jail, with the possibility of being sent to mainland China.

Since its introduction, police have arrested at least 128 people for related alleged offenses and targeted opposing politicians and activists, media outlets and employees, churches, schools and unions.

The knock-on effect is obvious. Street protests have been categorically banned by the authorities, citing the pandemic. A man who allegedly booed the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a shopping center was arrested.

Dozens of civil society groups have closed, while many political commentators have quietly left. Official censors have been authorized to ban movies that contravene the National Security Law.

Patricia Chiu, a businesswoman who recently fled Hong Kong for the UK, said it was the loss of the territory’s former way of life that broke her heart.

Chiu, who had supported young protesters and campaigned for pro-democracy politicians — some of whom are now in custody — feared she too would be arrested if she stayed.

“No one wants to leave, but the situation is worsening all the time,” she said. “Since the passing of the National Security Law, I’ve been suffering from anxiety. Every day, I worried about [the police] knocking on our doors — the fear was constant.”

“I miss the old Hong Kong, the good old days when we were free. We had no democracy, but had the rule of law, the freedom of speech and assembly. But now, I don’t think I will ever be able to go back,” she said.

“Before I left, I looked at everything and thought that might be the last time I saw them. The Hong Kong that we knew is fast disappearing — the good life we had, the spirit, the culture of Hong Kong. It’s the city where I grew up,” she added.

Chiu said since she might not be able to return, one of her biggest worries was that she might never see her son again.

“I dread not being [able] to see him again,” she said.

Carol Poon, an accountant who recently left Hong Kong with her young family, also does not anticipate being able to go back. She and her husband decided to move after the introduction of the National Security Law.

“It’s a catch-all law that has no limits ... how can we accept it?” Poon said.

“It’s not the same Hong Kong anymore. How can we expect our kids to grow up in this environment, where you have to lie or be two-faced to survive?” she said.

“When we said goodbye to our parents the night before our departure, we thought it might be the last time we saw one another. We shed a lot of tears. Would we see them again? Can we return? If we go back, can we leave again?” she asked.

She said although she wanted her children to integrate into British culture, it was also important for them to maintain their Hong Kong identity.

“We want to them to remember where they’re from,” she said. “The authorities will call the pro-democracy movement a riot, but we have a responsibility to preserve our memories and our Hong Kong identity. We must live to tell why we had to flee.”