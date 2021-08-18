Rarely has a census report received as much attention as the one China released in May. Given Beijing’s long history of fiddling with demographic data, the one-month delay in releasing last year’s census results was suspicious, to say the least, but it was what happened soon thereafter that effectively confirmed China’s bleak demographic reality. Officially, China’s demographic situation is nothing to be alarmed about: The census showed that the population reached the expected level of 1.41 billion people last year, and continues to grow. However, less than a month after the census was released, Chinese authorities announced the loosening of family-planning
It seems unbelievable that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is so full of itself that it is attempting to tame the Taliban. However, it is desperate for two reasons. First, China must get ready for increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. It is therefore turning to Afghanistan to secure a second focus area for its Belt and Road Initiative. Second, China urgently needs a plan B for its prolonged, but fruitless bid to annex Taiwan, and is therefore trying to ensure that any future Afghan government is pro-China. The CCP expects that matters in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea will
Help us help you. That is my standard reply when friends from Taiwan ask how they can guarantee the US will be there for them in times of extreme peril. Such times might soon be upon us. The foreign policy commentariat on this side of the Pacific is afire with conjecture about the timing of a potential Chinese assault on Taiwan, what the US can do about it if it happens and whether the White House would give the order to intercede. Then-outgoing commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson kindled the debate in March, when he told the
A commentary published by The Diplomat on Friday last week questioned whether a German naval vessel en route to the Asia-Pacific region is signaling a change in Berlin’s stance toward China. While relations between China and European nations have soured recently — two notable examples being Lithuania and Sweden — the article discusses how Germany must be delicate in its approach to countering Chinese power, as it must also maintain a stable trade relationship with Beijing. However, many in Germany have called on the administration of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to respond to “China’s wrongdoings — from human rights abuses to Beijing’s