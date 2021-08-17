Congratulations to Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who clinched Taiwan’s first gold at the Tokyo Olympics and set an Olympic record in the women’s under-59kg weight class.
It was a brilliant personal achievement and a supreme honor for the many Taiwanese who were cheering for Kuo.
Unfortunately, the amazing feat was marred by the broadcast footage that showed Kuo’s physical safety being put in jeopardy, leaving many of her fans feeling angry.
When Kuo failed to break the 140kg clean and jerk world record she set in 2019 by attempting to lift a 141kg weight, dropping to the ground in exhaustion, Kuo’s coach, without thinking of how vastly they differ in body size — and perhaps because Kuo had already won the gold medal, rushed over and gave her a forceful hug.
Kuo’s expression clearly showed discomfort. Many of her fans, including myself, were also taken aback by the coach’s behavior.
Even more unorthodox, as Kuo was walking over to the rest area to wait for the award ceremony, the coach grabbed her shoulders with both hands and shook her several times, then embraced Kuo from behind with a bear hug.
Palpation experts, physiotherapists and athletic trainers and therapists who saw the footage, like myself, likely felt extremely perturbed, even angry.
Professional athletes must maintain extremely sensitive, finely tuned neurological circuits. Additionally, muscle groups throughout the entire body must remain highly efficient at contracting and relaxing.
If muscle fibers become torn as a result of an external shock, even if there is a stable recovery with no further inflammation, the affected muscle could become more rigid and unable to contract as efficiently as before.
Blood flow through the muscle could also be impaired, causing the muscle to lose strength. It could even trigger mechanical pain in the future, causing chronic soreness and pain to the upper body.
This could obviously severely affect the athlete’s future performance and tragically cut short a career.
Aside from cautious use of hand-administered light muscle treatment or other light therapy, taking medicine, or using specialist treatment machines to provide short-term relief to such types of sequela, there is no way to restore full blood flow to the affected muscle.
Coaches and support staff should be aware of these basic protocols to ensure that they do not inadvertently harm the athletes under their care.
Hsieh Hsin-chou is a physical therapist and honorary chairman of the Taiwan Chiropractic Association, ROC.
Translated by Edward Jones
Rarely has a census report received as much attention as the one China released in May. Given Beijing’s long history of fiddling with demographic data, the one-month delay in releasing last year’s census results was suspicious, to say the least, but it was what happened soon thereafter that effectively confirmed China’s bleak demographic reality. Officially, China’s demographic situation is nothing to be alarmed about: The census showed that the population reached the expected level of 1.41 billion people last year, and continues to grow. However, less than a month after the census was released, Chinese authorities announced the loosening of family-planning
It seems unbelievable that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is so full of itself that it is attempting to tame the Taliban. However, it is desperate for two reasons. First, China must get ready for increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. It is therefore turning to Afghanistan to secure a second focus area for its Belt and Road Initiative. Second, China urgently needs a plan B for its prolonged, but fruitless bid to annex Taiwan, and is therefore trying to ensure that any future Afghan government is pro-China. The CCP expects that matters in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea will
A commentary published by The Diplomat on Friday last week questioned whether a German naval vessel en route to the Asia-Pacific region is signaling a change in Berlin’s stance toward China. While relations between China and European nations have soured recently — two notable examples being Lithuania and Sweden — the article discusses how Germany must be delicate in its approach to countering Chinese power, as it must also maintain a stable trade relationship with Beijing. However, many in Germany have called on the administration of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to respond to “China’s wrongdoings — from human rights abuses to Beijing’s
On Jan. 20 — his first day in office — US President Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO. One week later, he issued a memorandum telling federal officials not to refer to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin. At the time, many observers interpreted Biden’s reversal of these policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, as a sign that US-China relations were warming and Biden was offering an olive branch to Beijing, but things are looking different now. A key turning point came at the end of May.