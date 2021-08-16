Prosecutors must stick to the facts in Ma’s case

By Li Kuan-long 李坤隆





The truth always comes out in politics, and the passage of time reveals all. There have been new developments in the case surrounding the sale of three media companies — Central Motion Picture Corp, China Television Co and Broadcasting Corp of China — by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) between 2005 and 2007, when former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was party chairman.

Allegations of illegal profiting from the deal have hung heavy in the air for many years, and the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office is once again working to convict Ma.

In a hearing at the Taipei District Court on Tuesday last week, Ma said that he had conducted the sale in full compliance with the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) so that the KMT could withdraw from the media, and that he had broken no laws, calling this an “improper indictment.”

The case is ongoing and judgement should be reserved until a verdict is reached, but the amount of time the case has hung in the courts raises concern. After all, the details have been subject to so much discussion, yet the courts are still deliberating about what happened and whether blame needs to be apportioned.

Ma’s attitude to the process is intriguing, to say the least.

Prosecutor Huang Sheng (黃聖) reportedly said in his closing statement that Ma, even before becoming part of the investigation, “conferred with his lawyers numerous times to practice for trial, simulating questions he would face in court, to work out ways to evade prosecution and conceal illicit proceedings,” and had even “set aside large amounts of money for a legal defense fund, preparing to fight the litigation in court.”

In the statement, Huang said Ma had insisted during the investigation that he had no knowledge of the deal’s details. Ma conspired with other defendants — Wang Hai-ching (汪海清), former general manager of the KMT’s Central Investment Co, and Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), the company’s former chairman — to misrepresent information and cover up their illegal activities, and the three “showed disdain and had an uncooperative attitude throughout the investigation and the trial,” the statement added.

The prosecutors requested that the court give Ma the maximum sentence and confiscate any profit he made from the transaction.

This situation highlights the importance of the judiciary’s ability to remain above politics, and for its members who are committed to justice to be given wholehearted support.

This is especially true as more facts come to light and Ma’s attitude wavers, demonstrating that there is more to this case than meets the eye.

The situation is complicated because Taiwanese are aware of the potential for Ma to be made a scapegoat, and this will shape their interpretation of his “disdain” for the case.

Whatever the reasons for Ma’s anger, the prosecutors must make sure that they remain focused on the facts.

This is especially true because this is an old case, and public opinion on Ma’s guilt has long since become entrenched. If the prosecutors are to restore public trust in the judiciary, they need to work much harder to ensure that they are not influenced by the prevailing social climate.

Taiwan’s political climate is complex and major politicians are bellwethers of what is happening at any one time, but the judiciary is the final arbiter, especially in protracted cases that have captivated the public as much as this one has.

This is certainly a prime opportunity for the judiciary to restore public trust in its ability to be impartial.

Li Kuan-long is a lecturer at Cheng Shiu University’s Center for General Education.

Translated by Paul Cooper