Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: Reasons for concern over China’s threat to Taiwan

I’m worried about Taiwan. It’s true, my dear wife of 38+ years says I am an inveterate worrier, and perhaps — as usual — she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern: Xi Jinping (習近平) has continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but that isn’t particularly new. He can’t seem to help himself. He has set fuzzy deadlines for “resolving” the Taiwan issue, and has steadily increased the capabilities of the PLA to enhance its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days in