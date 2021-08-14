[ LETTERS ]

Taiwan’s national team performed well at the Tokyo Olympics, creating a buzz of excitement across the nation.

Everyone from the president down has posted messages of support and congratulations on social media. However, a seemingly innocuous open invitation to have dinner with Taiwan’s Olympic medalists, posted on social media by television entertainer Little S (小S, also known as Dee Hsu, 徐熙娣) has incurred the wrath of Chinese nationalists and resulted in successive companies announcing they would cancel collaboration and sponsorship deals.

The incident threw into sharp relief the plight of Taiwanese entertainers: Sooner or later they will invariably end up offending the sensibilities of Chinese.

Nowhere in the post did Little S mention the sensitive words “Republic of China,” “Chinese Taipei” or “Taiwan,” she simply referred to Taiwan’s Olympic athletes as “national competitors.”

The Chinese term she used is common in Taiwan. Children who demonstrate sporting ability from a young age are often encouraged by being told they could become a national competitor; in Taiwan, the term is synonymous with sporting prowess and athletic talent. Anyone talking about national identity or political ideology in this context would be laughed at.

Unfortunately, such nuance is absent within the harsh environment of contemporary Chinese society. Anyone who mentions the term will be instantly hauled before the court of public opinion by Chinese nationalists and be made to forfeit all of their lucrative brand ambassador deals.

In China, the word “national” is interpreted as an oblique reference to Taiwanese independence; anyone guilty of such a “crime” cannot be allowed to continue to make money in China.

In Taiwan, the situation is less black-and-white.

Although society is split down the middle by the blue-green political divide, and Little S is known to support the pan-blue camp and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), her sparkling wit has television audiences in stitches and so she is generally acknowledged as a dextrous TV presenter.

Some Taiwanese might detest Little S on account of her politics and refuse to watch her television show; they are, of course, free to do so, but there are plenty of others who will continue to watch, regardless.

In Taiwan, people who vote for the same politician or party might lead extremely diverse lifestyles: people’s lives are not defined by the way they vote, nor are people sucked into politics or forced to adopt a particular political stance in their everyday lives.

Many Taiwanese entertainers trying to develop their careers in the Chinese market say that “politics belongs to politics and art belongs to art.”

While this has been possible for some time in Taiwan, in China it is possible for a Taiwanese entertainer or artist to mention the term “national competitor” and a huge commotion will ensue: They will lose both their job and the opportunity to make any more money from the Chinese market.

While Taiwanese entertainers are clearly in a difficult position and have to tread on eggshells not to offend Chinese, they should acknowledge that it is precisely because of Taiwan’s separation of politics from art that they are able to cozy up to China on the one hand and yet still be free to ply their trade unconstrained at home.

Yang Hsun-chieh

New Taipei City

Taiwan on top of the world

The Olympic Games in Tokyo have ended. One cannot help but admire Japan’s accomplishments under unprecedented circumstances: a one-year delay, a global pandemic, strong citizen opposition and no cheering spectators. They built beautiful facilities and conducted the events admirably across the most disciplines of any Olympics.

When referring to the nation of Taiwan, one of 206 nations competing this summer, viewers might have noticed “Chinese Taipei,” the name Taiwan’s delegation has competed under at the Olympics for 40 years. Japan’s official radio Olympics broadcast on NHK and Voice of America actually used “Taiwan,” not “Chinese Taipei,” not even the nation’s official name, Republic of China.

The Diplomat chronicled the history of these distinctions in an article titled: “Taiwan — sorry, Chinese Taipei — is having a fantastic Olympics.”

In the 1970s, the International Olympic Committee sided with Beijing and banned Taiwan from competing in the Olympics as a nation under its name or flag. A compromise came in 1981, when Chinese Taipei and its Plum Blossom Banner were born.

Throughout the Games, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party constantly encouraged the athletes and could not hide her enthusiasm for their performances, and for those who helped train and support them.

While the nation (not in the eyes of China) is completely unified in celebrating the performance of Taiwan in Tokyo, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) remains mum.

Change the name of the team to Taiwan to avoid all the confusion?

Don’t even mention it.

As a Taiwanese who has been out of the country for more than 60 years, I am still proud of Taiwan’s achievements, especially those on the world stage.

With 12 medals won, the most in its history, Taiwan ranked 34th overall and fourth in Asia. Furthermore, they were at the top of the world on a per capita basis with 0.5 medals per 1 million people, ahead of the US at 0.3, Brazil at 0.09 and far ahead of China at 0.06.

All great achievements for a country that has lived in China’s shadow and been tied to its name for too long.

This is why Taiwan should campaign to reinstate the name Taiwan at the 2024 Paris Olympics. I know all Taiwanese would support the change and the long-awaited international recognition it would bring.

Let’s get started.

Lin Yu-chong

Hawaii