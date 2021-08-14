I recently heard a radio advertisement produced by the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Social and Family Administration in which a child asked: “Mom, when are we going home? Where is daddy?”
The advert concluded with the narrator saying: “Let children’s voices be heard. If you love your children, don’t take them away from home without the other parent’s consent.”
As a woman and academic of gender studies, I felt uneasy about the many issues this ad raised.
Women often take their children away from home because of domestic violence or domestic sexual abuse.
In the documentary Small Talk (日常對話), for example, a mother took her two daughters away from home to escape domestic violence and the sexual abuse of the daughters by their father. This makes me wonder if that ad deviates from the facts.
It is often the case that children are sensitive to the family atmosphere and can sense conflict between parents, even if the clashes do not happen in front of them. Therefore, when a child is taken away from home, it is likely that they know why, to one degree or another.
In addition, these women might have had to cope with an abusive situation for a long time before they finally muster the courage to “flee with their children.”
This radio advertisement will do nothing but make this decision more difficult for them.
It is possible that some women do use their children as a means of negotiation or to threaten their partner, but how many statistics and case studies show that this happens more than the aforementioned situation?
Also, is this more serious than the issue of domestic violence and domestic sexual assault, given how many cases there are, that it demands more attention, such as the Social and Family Administration spending taxpayers’ money to produce and broadcast this ad?
I once translated for the Swedish Trade and Invest Council Taipei a document issued by a court to a mother who “took the child back to Taiwan without the other parent’s consent.”
I subsequently declined to translate the follow-up legal documents, because I believed that when a woman took her child all the way from Sweden back to Taiwan without saying goodbye, she must have had a good reason. As a feminist, I can no longer bring myself to translate such documents.
When I was studying in Sweden, I learned that Sweden values the human rights of children. In Sweden, divorced parents usually have joint custody of their children to let them know that their parents still love them. This is an aspect worth learning.
However, Swedish feminists have also said that such policies can sometimes disregard the rights of abused women.
The experience of Sweden can prompt us to reflect more deeply on how to take the woman’s situation into account when considering children’s rights.
In the ad in question, the mother’s voice was totally absent. With this article, I would like to find a voice for these women: I hope that in the future, government agencies will familiarize themselves with sufficient statistics and research on gender issues before they produce and broadcast this kind of ad.
An expert consultation mechanism must also be established to avoid further hurting women once again through the production of these decontextualized ads.
Yang Chia-ling is an associate professor and director of National Kaohsiung Normal University’s Graduate Institute of Gender Education.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
