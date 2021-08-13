A local outbreak of COVID-19 in May caused Taiwan to enter a soft lockdown for more than two months.
The tourism, retail and entertainment sectors felt the pinch.
Although the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) last month relaxed the pandemic alert from level 3 to level 2, Taiwan has not yet reached herd immunity due to its low COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Many variables remain and will continue to affect the domestic economy.
In addition to pushing for a number of relief programs, the government is planning to issue “quintuple stimulus vouchers” to help economically disadvantaged people and revitalize stagnant economic sectors.
The opposition has criticized the government for its plan to issue vouchers instead of cash payments, saying that the vouchers would be expensive to print and low-income people might be unable to pay NT$1,000 for the NT$5,000 vouchers.
Also, as the vouchers would have to be used within a short period, they would be ineffective in stimulating the economy in the long run.
The opposition is calling on the government to instead provide cash subsidies, saying that they would reduce wasteful administrative costs and the time required for printing. Neither would people need to pay for the benefit, while avoiding the risk of COVID-19 infection when collecting vouchers at the post office.
Another benefit of distributing cash is that, unlike the proposed vouchers, it can pay utility bills, rent and school tuition.
However, one problem is that people could prefer to save the cash, which would not have the desired effect of stimulating the economy.
The government should pick the best of both worlds. With the same budget, it could issue NT$3,000 Triple Stimulus Vouchers alongside cash subsidies of NT$2,000.
From last year’s experience with NT$3,000 Triple Stimulus Vouchers, government agencies gained an understanding of their benefits and problems.
By issuing similar vouchers, the government would save time and money for design and printing.
The government should offer NT$2,000 cash subsidies before the NT$3,000 vouchers are ready, with the cash benefiting those in urgent need while they wait for the vouchers.
Another benefit is that the cash would stimulate consumption behaviors that would not be covered by the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.
The cash subsidies would also circumvent the problem of some economically disadvantaged people being unable to afford NT$1,000 to purchase the vouchers, as happened last year.
Wu Chang-luen is vice president of Transcom, Inc.
Translated by Eddy Chang
At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22, 44 Western countries criticized China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, with some accusing Beijing of genocide, while 65 countries supported China. Ironically, most of the pro-Beijing countries were religious brothers of the Uighurs. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that more than 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personnel from over 100 countries have visited Xinjiang. The chief of the UN Human Rights Council called on China to allow a full, independent and unfettered investigation in Xinjiang. “They saw the region with their eyes, realizing that
In this complicated and often confusing post-Cold War era, the US and other nations need to up their international game and establish a “one Taiwan” policy. This is long overdue. The nations should understand that a “one Taiwan” policy is not in conflict with the existing but purposely vague “one China” policy that they hold. People that see a conflict there, show that they have never grasped the differences between a “one China” policy and the “one China” principle that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) foists on the world. The “one China” policy expresses that a nation acknowledges that China has
I’m worried about Taiwan. It’s true, my dear wife of 38+ years says I am an inveterate worrier, and perhaps — as usual — she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern: Xi Jinping (習近平) has continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but that isn’t particularly new. He can’t seem to help himself. He has set fuzzy deadlines for “resolving” the Taiwan issue, and has steadily increased the capabilities of the PLA to enhance its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days in
At the height of the Cold War, the administration of former US president Richard Nixon developed a strategic policy with the intent of weakening the Soviet Union. This involved forming an alliance with the People’s Republic of China. To ingratiate itself with the Chinese Communist Party, Washington capitulated to Beijing’s provocative “one China” policy. The decision caused Taiwan much grief in the international arena, although the situation today is very different. In 2019, Taiwan’s representative office in Washington, formerly the Coordination Council for North American Affairs, was renamed the Taiwan Council for US Affairs. The US Congress earlier this year introduced