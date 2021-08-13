Vouchers and cash offer best stimulus

By Wu Chang-luen 吳昌崙





A local outbreak of COVID-19 in May caused Taiwan to enter a soft lockdown for more than two months.

The tourism, retail and entertainment sectors felt the pinch.

Although the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) last month relaxed the pandemic alert from level 3 to level 2, Taiwan has not yet reached herd immunity due to its low COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Many variables remain and will continue to affect the domestic economy.

In addition to pushing for a number of relief programs, the government is planning to issue “quintuple stimulus vouchers” to help economically disadvantaged people and revitalize stagnant economic sectors.

The opposition has criticized the government for its plan to issue vouchers instead of cash payments, saying that the vouchers would be expensive to print and low-income people might be unable to pay NT$1,000 for the NT$5,000 vouchers.

Also, as the vouchers would have to be used within a short period, they would be ineffective in stimulating the economy in the long run.

The opposition is calling on the government to instead provide cash subsidies, saying that they would reduce wasteful administrative costs and the time required for printing. Neither would people need to pay for the benefit, while avoiding the risk of COVID-19 infection when collecting vouchers at the post office.

Another benefit of distributing cash is that, unlike the proposed vouchers, it can pay utility bills, rent and school tuition.

However, one problem is that people could prefer to save the cash, which would not have the desired effect of stimulating the economy.

The government should pick the best of both worlds. With the same budget, it could issue NT$3,000 Triple Stimulus Vouchers alongside cash subsidies of NT$2,000.

From last year’s experience with NT$3,000 Triple Stimulus Vouchers, government agencies gained an understanding of their benefits and problems.

By issuing similar vouchers, the government would save time and money for design and printing.

The government should offer NT$2,000 cash subsidies before the NT$3,000 vouchers are ready, with the cash benefiting those in urgent need while they wait for the vouchers.

Another benefit is that the cash would stimulate consumption behaviors that would not be covered by the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.

The cash subsidies would also circumvent the problem of some economically disadvantaged people being unable to afford NT$1,000 to purchase the vouchers, as happened last year.

Wu Chang-luen is vice president of Transcom, Inc.

Translated by Eddy Chang