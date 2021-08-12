On Jan. 20 — his first day in office — US President Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO. One week later, he issued a memorandum telling federal officials not to refer to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.
At the time, many observers interpreted Biden’s reversal of these policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, as a sign that US-China relations were warming and Biden was offering an olive branch to Beijing, but things are looking different now.
A key turning point came at the end of May. Unhappy about the uncertain conclusions of the WHO’s investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, Biden on May 26 announced that he had ordered US intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information” about the origin and report back to him in 90 days.
Two months later, on July 27, the Republican and Democratic leaders of two US Senate committees — the Committee on Foreign Relations and Select Committee on Intelligence — signed a joint letter urging Biden to continue the investigation until it yields highly believable conclusions and saying that if 90 days are not enough, the investigation should continue.
US mainstream opinion has been cautious about the question of the virus’ origin because it touches on sensitive racial issues. For example, a New York Times column in March last year criticized Trump for calling it the “China virus” and said that he was trying to divert the public’s attention away from his own failure to fight the pandemic. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hit back at Trump by calling it “the Trump virus.”
As the scientific issues became mixed up with political elements, the whole issue turned into a shouting match between politicians, but this situation has turned around a bit since Biden took office.
Results published early last month by US media outlet Politico of a poll it conducted with Harvard University showed that 52 percent of Americans believed that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a laboratory leak in China, while only 28 percent thought it came from human contact with an infected animal.
This gave Trump an opportunity to say: “I told you so all along,” with loud backing from flag-waving Republican members of the US Congress. Under such pressure, the Biden administration could not avoid the issue.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has often been suspected of being too close to Beijing, has been the most intriguing person to watch. After the “WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part” was published on March 30, Tedros at first adopted a reserved attitude toward the report’s conclusion that the virus was extremely unlikely to have originated from a laboratory incident.
He beat Biden to the post by saying that the report’s assessment of the lab leak theory was inadequate and implied that the key problem was a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government.
In the middle of June, after Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to go on investigating the virus’ origins, Tedros made his position even clearer by saying that the possibility that the virus had leaked from a laboratory could not be ruled out. In the middle of last month, he finally drew a line between himself and China by announcing the establishment of a new team of expert scientific advisers to launch phase two of the origin-tracing study.
The most dramatic scene took place on July 28, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while visiting Kuwait, met with Tedros to discuss matters including how to launch phase two of the origin-tracing investigation. Evidently, the Biden administration’s deployment over the past half year is starting to close in on its target.
If China persists in refusing to open its laboratories, the second-phase origin-tracing study might simply result in each side sticking to its own story.
However, with more than 204 million COVID-19 cases and 4.3 million deaths worldwide, there are sure to be more calls for accountability. It remains to be seen whether the impression that “China exported the virus” would become a political tool for the Biden administration in its efforts to drum up support for resisting China.
Chen Yung-chang is a company manager.
Translated by Julian Clegg
