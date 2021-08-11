Awardees need more than tuition

By Huang Yu-zhe 黃于哲





Over the past two decades, more than 1,000 people have received the President’s Education Award. By rolling with the punches, the winners — who are especially from underprivileged backgrounds, or have physical or mental disabilities — proved that life is full of creative possibilities.

Upon taking office in 2000, then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) set up the award to encourage diligent students who had been born into disadvantaged families, as he had been, recognizing their resilience against adversity with government-funded scholarships.

In that spirit, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) continued the award.

According to the Key Points for Handling the President’s Education Award (總統教育獎辦理要點), the search committee should select a wide range of students who have dedicated themselves to promoting social service, filial piety, languages, traditional folk arts or sports, among other areas.

After their years of hard work and perseverance, the success stories of some award recipients have become well-known. For example, Amis weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), an Olympic gold medalist, was raised by a single mother and experienced long-term homelessness.

Inspiring yet discriminative, the award can be a double-edged sword. Some recipients have hidden having won the award, as it labeled them as economically underprivileged students with poor academic performance. As a result, the award was considered a liability, whether at school or work.

As a visiting member of the award’s Development Section, Quanta Culture & Education Foundation executive director Lori Hsu (徐繪珈) found that a number of students chose not to reveal having won the award when seeking employment.

Afterward, there are recipients who still struggle to make a living, or those who need medical treatment or assistive devices. Some award winners require more resources from the government and society.

The Ministry of Education has proposed broadcasting a series that tells the winners’ life stories on the award’s official Web site, as well as on the radio.

However, this approach might prove counterproductive, as the public might have difficulty imagining how challenging others’ lives can be, let alone provide substantive help.

The primary task for the Tsai administration is to revisit the purpose of the award, giving it new, diverse and positive value, as well as social clout.

It is equally, if not more, important that the government reflect on how to provide every recipient with sustained support long term.

By seeking funding from philanthropists and entrepreneurs to establish an endowment for the award, the recipients not only could earn a government-funded scholarship, but also apply for further financial assistance to pursue a career or more education with confidence and a sense of security.

Huang Yu-zhe is a student at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.