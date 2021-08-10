When Taiwanese athletes entered the arena during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Mayuko Wakuda, an announcer at Japanese broadcaster NHK, said: “It’s Taiwan.” It struck a chord with all Taiwanese, who began enthusiastically sharing the clip. Saying “all Taiwanese” might not be entirely true, because Chinese were mad, and some people who live in Taiwan, but think they are Chinese, were mad, too. Amazingly, playing up to the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that “this is not the time to push the name rectification campaign.” Not surprisingly, he was criticized by people who asked why
At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22, 44 Western countries criticized China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, with some accusing Beijing of genocide, while 65 countries supported China. Ironically, most of the pro-Beijing countries were religious brothers of the Uighurs. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that more than 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personnel from over 100 countries have visited Xinjiang. The chief of the UN Human Rights Council called on China to allow a full, independent and unfettered investigation in Xinjiang. “They saw the region with their eyes, realizing that
I’m worried about Taiwan. It’s true, my dear wife of 38+ years says I am an inveterate worrier, and perhaps — as usual — she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern: Xi Jinping (習近平) has continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but that isn’t particularly new. He can’t seem to help himself. He has set fuzzy deadlines for “resolving” the Taiwan issue, and has steadily increased the capabilities of the PLA to enhance its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days in
On Friday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered the latest in a long succession of warmongering speeches to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another worrisome indication that Xi appears to be hell-bent on military adventurism in the near future. “On the path of completely building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centennial goal, national defense and the military must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong military must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening the overall planning of war and make preparations for