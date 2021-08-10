[ LETTER ]

Arms key to regional stability

The bloviated authoritarians in Beijing are howling and pounding their fists on their desks in response to proposed US arms sales to Taiwan.

As with most dictatorships, the official condemnations were read off a predictable script. However, it is imperative that the US continue its support of Taiwanese.

China has shown time and again that it is not a peaceful partner seeking world betterment and international harmony. No, they shamelessly flaunt their vapid power grabs with wanton abandon. The only way to stand up to this looming threat is for the US to continue to bolster and support its Asian democratic allies.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the largest international threat that the democratic world faces. While some might be fixated on Russia as the main antagonist on the world stage, China is the real menace.

Chinese vessels continuously harass Japanese around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台]. Chinese troops have attacked and threatened those on the Indian border. China supports and upholds the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, maintaining that ruthless government at the determent of Seoul. China continuously makes open threats against the liberty and freedom of Taiwan.

The recent events in Hong Kong should pull the wool from people’s eyes when it comes to the true intent of the CCP. There is little doubt that the totalitarian bureaucrats in Beijing would do to Taiwan what they are doing to Hong Kongers. This is why the US must stand tall and true with Taiwan.

The US is the global leader when it comes to democracy, the sole democratic superpower on this planet. It is its responsibility to stand up against authoritarian dictatorships. Just as the US stood firm against fascism, Nazism and Soviet communism, it must now stand against the brutality of the CCP.

True, there might be some apprehension to do so because China has firmly wrapped its tentacles around so many aspects of the global economy, but financial interests should not trump human rights and liberty.

As Chinese power grows, and their thirst for dominance gains prominence, the only countermeasure is to create a bloc of democracies in Asia to stand against the rising threat. Taiwan is vital in this, as its military is well prepared and equipped.

The US must continue to train and arm Taiwan, and it should also branch out and incorporate other nations in this fight. Japan, South Korea, India and Australia all have roles to play in this.

Where we crafted NATO to stave off the threats from Moscow, we now need a Pacific NATO to resist Beijing. Taiwan is the key that can make this all happen.

Harold Ohayon

Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan