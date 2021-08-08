I was a bit startled last week when Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) suggested that the United States could extend official recognition to an independent Taiwan if China were to launch an invasion. While I think Speaker You is correct, I am not sure it is a helpful point of view. Naturally, there are contingency plans in Washington on diplomatic actions that could deter Chinese military action, but they contemplate the continuity of a democratic Taiwanese government that could survive offshore in exile if part or all of Taiwan is occupied by communist Chinese forces. China’s threat that “Taiwan
The US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on July 15 introduced the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act. The act, if passed by the US Congress, would provide powerful support for Taiwan, including a requirement that the US secretary of state enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The effort to rename Taiwan’s representative office in Washington has long been a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) US diplomats. Taiwanese based in the US, as well as
When Taiwanese athletes entered the arena during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Mayuko Wakuda, an announcer at Japanese broadcaster NHK, said: “It’s Taiwan.” It struck a chord with all Taiwanese, who began enthusiastically sharing the clip. Saying “all Taiwanese” might not be entirely true, because Chinese were mad, and some people who live in Taiwan, but think they are Chinese, were mad, too. Amazingly, playing up to the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that “this is not the time to push the name rectification campaign.” Not surprisingly, he was criticized by people who asked why
On Friday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered the latest in a long succession of warmongering speeches to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another worrisome indication that Xi appears to be hell-bent on military adventurism in the near future. “On the path of completely building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centennial goal, national defense and the military must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong military must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening the overall planning of war and make preparations for