Taiwan needs a park for democracy

By Lee Chuan-hsin 李川信





On July 30, the anniversary of the death of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the country issued commemorative stamps to honor Lee’s contribution to democratic reform and for accelerating the modernization of the country.

Academia Historica opened a special exhibition titled “The Essential 1991: Lee Teng-hui and the First Year of Taiwan’s Democratic Era,” and private organizations held memorial concerts in Lee’s honor.

Among the tributes, a national Taiwan Democracy Park should be created to highlight the spirit of Lee’s rule and explain the history of Taiwanese democracy. Such a park would serve as an important venue for passing on the legacy of Taiwan’s struggle for democracy to future generations.

Taiwan’s democratization process has its own special characteristics. After the 228 Incident, the White Terror era, dictatorial rule, the Kaohsiung Incident, the Lin family murders, the death of Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), and the fierce and furious political and social resistance movements around the time when martial law was lifted, there were no signs of democratization until 1992 and the first direct presidential election in 1996.

This long process of democratic transformation and consolidation has been a quiet, incremental revolution that has completed the democratic jigsaw piece by piece. The country should create a proper venue to provide a complete presentation of the series of events that led to democracy so that Taiwanese and foreign visitors alike can understand Taiwan’s democratic achievements.

Twenty years ago, in recognition of the importance of Taiwanese democracy, Lin I-hsiung (林義雄), one of Taiwan’s democracy pioneers, built on the strength of civil society to establish the Taiwan Democratic Movement Center at the Chilin Education Foundation, which he also founded. In the past two decades, the center has had a steady stream of international visitors.

However, the center is in Yilan County, which limits its reach, and the country has an obligation to shoulder this important responsibility.

The National Taiwan University College of Social Sciences campus, on Xuzhou Road in Taipei, would perhaps be the best location for a national-level Taiwan Democracy Park. On the campus, there are buildings from the Japanese era that have been given municipal status as historical buildings — an old administrative building and two buildings with classrooms. They could be used as exhibition spaces. The original library could serve as a “Lee Teng-hui Memorial Library,” and international non-governmental organizations could be invited to use the office buildings, while the international conference hall could be used for international seminars.

This campus has been closely associated with Taiwan’s democratization. Not only was it the last place where Lee taught, it was also the site of the debates during the Wild Lily student movement in 1990 and the Sunflower movement in 2014. It has produced many students, faculty and national leaders who have contributed to democracy.

After 400 years of foreign colonial rule and a loss of a sense of identity, Taiwanese have sought and found their identity, and Taiwan has now become an Asian beacon of democracy that is envied around the world.

The creation of a national-level Taiwan Democracy Park by 2024 would be a precious gift to Taiwan. It would unite the nation in the name of democracy as it commemorates Lee’s contributions to the consolidation of democracy, while promoting Taiwan in the international arena.

Lee Chuan-hsin is chairman of the Northern Taiwan Society.

Translated by Perry Svensson