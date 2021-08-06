Future of performing arts lies in livestreams

By Wei Shih-chang 魏世昌





Since Taiwan on Tuesday last week lowered the COVID-19 alert from level 3 to 2, the Ministry of Culture has reopened performance halls to live audiences, adopting socially distanced or “checkerboard” seating.

The ministry also plans to propose a subsidy program to reduce costs for artists and performers.

In response, some groups have said that the more shows they stage, the more money they lose due to seating restrictions. Since subsidies are not a panacea, they hope the government will set a clear standard and timetable for the relaxation of restrictions, lest the curbs slowly torture artists and performers to death.

Arts and culture workers should consider making a digital transformation by broadcasting their performances on the Internet. Livestreaming of performances is worth doing. As the public is becoming increasingly accustomed to watching shows online, and young people in particular have a high degree of acceptance of livestreaming, this could be a way of expanding their exposure.

It is undeniable that the atmosphere at live performances is superior to that of shows viewed online. A performer’s in-person stage presence is difficult to replicate.

When watching a show live, it is possible to feel the effects of the sound, lighting and visual design, but when watching online at home, screens are unlikely to be larger than a 100-inch projector screen. The sensory stimulation is much different from the experience of seeing a stage performance in person.

Nevertheless, livestreaming can break through the physical barrier, by providing more content, unique angles and backstage happenings that cannot be experienced by the audience at a performance hall. The online audience has a high degree of autonomy over the display on their screens, and sometimes viewers are able to interact with the performance by leaving messages.

Perhaps it is time for the contemporary performing arts’ box-office fantasy to stop focusing on physical ticket sales. There is not necessary a single answer to this. Modern technology is capable of shaking up business models, and there could be other new ways to stage a show.

Cobranding, for instance, could serve as a turning point by allowing the performing arts sector to change how it views the “new online stage.” This is an opportunity to offer the sector new possibilities by combining theater performances with technological innovation.

Japan’s experience with arts livestreaming is a good example. Ticket prices for online performances are about 20 percent lower than for physical performances, as a result of the different experiences between the two types of shows.

Additionally, various experience packages and options are often available online, and operators can even sell access cheaper through “late bird” tickets, allowing viewers to begin watching an online show 30 minutes after it begins. Since the tickets cost a little less, they are well received by Japanese audiences.

Indeed, seating restrictions mean that the more shows a performance group stages, the greater the deficit. Even if operators were able to sell 50 to 60 percent of their tickets, they still might not be able to break even.

However, if they at the same time tried extending ticket sales to online performances, they could perhaps attract different audiences. This would be unlikely to affect the box office revenue of live shows and could even create alternative business opportunities.

Wei Shih-chang is an information technology engineer.

Translated by Eddy Chang