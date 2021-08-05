[ LETTERS ]

Why no swimming?

Despite the limited number of COVID-19 cases and moving down the pandemic level to level 2, swimming is still not allowed, in indoor pools, outdoor pools or even the sea.

Meanwhile, various other things are OK to do: go to Costco or a supermarket, take a bus or the MRT with loads of people, eat in a restaurant or go to a gym.

You can even engage in serial orgies in hotels (causing 50 cases), but no swimming.

Why does the government think that swimming presents more of a COVID-19 risk than these other things?

Worldwide, how many COVID-19 cases have been related to swimming, especially outdoor swimming and sea swimming in particular (indoor pools also have heavily chlorinated water)?

None to my knowledge.

This is stupid, nonsensical and illogical, and is causing great inconvenience and distress to those who swim regularly.

I hope the government will restore people’s freedom to swim, outdoors at least, as soon as possible.

Kevin Lax

Keelung

No political grandstanding

It was quite disappointing to read that former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) has chosen political grandstanding at this crucial point in Taiwan’s struggles to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than choosing this time to pontificate about what government leaders “should” do, the entire nation would be better served if political party members would put aside their differences and focus on identifying ways in which they could all work together in a unified effort to bring about a badly needed return to “normalcy” for the beleaguered citizens of Taiwan.

Sadly, we are treated to this childish display of unprofessionalism every day of the week here in the US.

Instead of encouraging citizens to work together, political factionalism has very nearly brought our government to a standstill.

Please set a better example, Taiwan.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor of communication, University of Tampa