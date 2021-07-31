On their charter flight to the Tokyo Olympics on Monday last week, Taiwanese athletes were made to fly economy class, rather than business class as they had been promised. However, officials traveling with them flew in business class. This has caused an uproar in Taiwan.
Was sports reform not carried out in 2017?
Although sports associations receive state subsidies, they are essentially civil associations. Based on the principle of self-governance, the authorities have limited power to supervise those associations, and they easily become closed systems.
Sports associations often invite politicians to take up important positions. Although this gives them influence and greases the wheels of state subsidy applications, it also opens them up to monopolization by certain people or groups. This has led to doubts about whether sufficient resources are devoted to the athletes.
Athletes competing in the Olympics experience pressure not only to uphold their own prestige, they also feel the need to meet the high expectations of the nation. Even in the Olympic Games, there have always been athletes who were treated unfairly. If athletes are injured, they have no guarantee that the government will provide the subsidies they need to recover and return to competition. They often feel completely let down by the system.
Even if the system has failed someone, they cannot refuse when called to represent their country in international competitions, as they would be accused of being unpatriotic. This greatly discourages athletes who have devoted themselves to their sport.
In response to the public’s call for sports reform, the Legislative Yuan in 2017 comprehensively amended the National Sports Act (國民體育法). Article 32, paragraph 1, stipulates that the membership of “specified sports associations” should be open to the public.
This amendment also says that anyone who has been convicted of a crime may not serve as the director or secretary-general of a specified sports association. Additionally, paragraph 1 of Article 36 stipulates that the associations should not appoint a staff member who is a spouse or relative within three degrees of the current chairperson or the secretary-general. This is to avoid the associations becoming privatized or being controlled by certain groups.
However, after the amendment of the act, there has been malpractice in elections in associations, similar to the election of a political party — dummy members, for example, or collaboration with another association by adding each other’s members to inflate vote tallies.
Although some of these practices have been prosecuted, they all end with probation, which allows the person to serve in an important position in a sports association. Questions over openness and transparency in sports associations remain.
The question of how to strike the correct balance between state supervision and group self-governance — and, specifically, whether to continue to regulate sports associations with the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法), which is hardly binding, or to fully corporatize them — will need to be thoroughly reviewed.
The most urgent matter is that when the athletes represent the country in international competitions, the sports associations and the athletes should be protected by a contract, which includes training, competition, flight tickets, accommodation, insurance and compensation if injured. Not only would this avoid controversies such as the flight situation, it would also provide athletes peace of mind.
Wu Ching-chin is an associate law professor at Aletheia University and director of the university’s Research Center for Criminal Law.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
The small Baltic nation of Lithuania last week announced that it would accept a Taiwanese representative office in its capital, Vilnius, and that it would establish its own trade office in Taiwan by the end of the year. This was more than a welcome announcement to Taiwan and goes far beyond the normal establishment of trade relations. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis summed it up succinctly, boldly saying: “Freedom-loving people should look out for each other.” With these words, Landsbergis was purposefully going beyond normal diplomacy; he was also presenting a moral challenge and reminder to other democratic nations. A look
Having deceived the world about its nuclear capabilities while preparing for an arms race, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now using its increasing nuclear forces for virtual nuclear coercion. This new threat will continue until the United States, Japan, and Taiwan can restore the CCP’s sense of fear. This dynamic is a familiar one for Taiwan. As the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capabilities have grown, its inhibitions about conducting larger and more frequent coercive military demonstrations have shrunk. The PLA now more openly practices for the destruction of Taiwan’s democracy and the murder of its citizens. In the nuclear realm,
The Tokyo Olympics will perhaps be remembered as one of the oddest Games in the event’s long and checkered history. Held amid a global pandemic, spectators are banned from most venues, leaving athletes to play out their feats of sporting brilliance in eerie silence. Meanwhile, furious Tokyo residents wave placards outside some venues, calling for the Games’ cancelation. Adding to the incongruity of it all, the entire Russian team is absent, banned due to a doping scandal. That the Tokyo Olympics went ahead at all has been extremely contentious in Japan. Critics fear a mass outbreak of the highly contagious Delta
Just a few days after an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in May announced that a domestically produced vaccine against the virus would become available late this month. At the time, even though the government had placed orders for the Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, just 700,000 of the doses had arrived, and many Taiwanese were reluctant to get inoculated, in no small part due to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) disinformation campaign about the AstraZeneca vaccine’s alleged shortcomings. Before the outbreak, the government had been successful in keeping the number of infections to a minimum,