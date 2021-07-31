Athletes suffer when Sports Act reforms fail

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽





On their charter flight to the Tokyo Olympics on Monday last week, Taiwanese athletes were made to fly economy class, rather than business class as they had been promised. However, officials traveling with them flew in business class. This has caused an uproar in Taiwan.

Was sports reform not carried out in 2017?

Although sports associations receive state subsidies, they are essentially civil associations. Based on the principle of self-governance, the authorities have limited power to supervise those associations, and they easily become closed systems.

Sports associations often invite politicians to take up important positions. Although this gives them influence and greases the wheels of state subsidy applications, it also opens them up to monopolization by certain people or groups. This has led to doubts about whether sufficient resources are devoted to the athletes.

Athletes competing in the Olympics experience pressure not only to uphold their own prestige, they also feel the need to meet the high expectations of the nation. Even in the Olympic Games, there have always been athletes who were treated unfairly. If athletes are injured, they have no guarantee that the government will provide the subsidies they need to recover and return to competition. They often feel completely let down by the system.

Even if the system has failed someone, they cannot refuse when called to represent their country in international competitions, as they would be accused of being unpatriotic. This greatly discourages athletes who have devoted themselves to their sport.

In response to the public’s call for sports reform, the Legislative Yuan in 2017 comprehensively amended the National Sports Act (國民體育法). Article 32, paragraph 1, stipulates that the membership of “specified sports associations” should be open to the public.

This amendment also says that anyone who has been convicted of a crime may not serve as the director or secretary-general of a specified sports association. Additionally, paragraph 1 of Article 36 stipulates that the associations should not appoint a staff member who is a spouse or relative within three degrees of the current chairperson or the secretary-general. This is to avoid the associations becoming privatized or being controlled by certain groups.

However, after the amendment of the act, there has been malpractice in elections in associations, similar to the election of a political party — dummy members, for example, or collaboration with another association by adding each other’s members to inflate vote tallies.

Although some of these practices have been prosecuted, they all end with probation, which allows the person to serve in an important position in a sports association. Questions over openness and transparency in sports associations remain.

The question of how to strike the correct balance between state supervision and group self-governance — and, specifically, whether to continue to regulate sports associations with the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法), which is hardly binding, or to fully corporatize them — will need to be thoroughly reviewed.

The most urgent matter is that when the athletes represent the country in international competitions, the sports associations and the athletes should be protected by a contract, which includes training, competition, flight tickets, accommodation, insurance and compensation if injured. Not only would this avoid controversies such as the flight situation, it would also provide athletes peace of mind.

Wu Ching-chin is an associate law professor at Aletheia University and director of the university’s Research Center for Criminal Law.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai