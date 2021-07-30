[ LETTER ]

English TV station needed

I should have written this letter years ago. Why does Taiwan not have an English-language television station?

A few local stations have occasionally tried English news hours over the years, but they never caught on because they were primarily Mandarin stations, and foreigners could not easily match the few hours that they broadcast in English.

I remember conversations decades ago about creating such a station, and there was consideration that International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) could be the basis for going to TV, but that never happened.

Regardless, it should not be based on ICRT, which is mostly a rock and rap music station, and dominated by Mandarin commercials, with limited news.

The Taiwanese government should step forward and establish a station similar to the BBC, [Germany’s] DW or especially {South Korea’s] Airirang. They broadcast without commercials, but they are certainly excellent presenters of their countries’ cultures, and provide high-quality news 24 hours a day.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and Manila all have full-time English language stations, at no loss to their own culture, but with great opportunities for their people to improve their English, which is something Taiwan keeps claiming it wants to do.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been a wonderful source for foreigners living here to get vital information appropriate to conditions here.

It seems that conditions exist for Taiwan to establish a full English language TV station quickly.

John Dankowski

Taipei