Taiwan’s chance in eastern Europe

By Chang Meng-jen 張孟仁





Following Lithuania, Slovakia has also announced plans to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, saying that 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab would be given to the nation to return the favor of Taiwan’s mask donation last year.

Like Lithuania, Slovakia’s friendly gesture to Taiwan risks offending Beijing, and reveals its disappointment with China’s human rights record and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The image of Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) intimidating Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil over his visit to Taiwan in September last year is still fresh in people’s minds.

At the time, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, as well as German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas and the European External Action Service, issued statements that they were not impressed by Wang’s behavior.

A member of the EU, Slovakia has maintained good relations with Prague after Czechoslovakia’s “velvet divorce” in 1993, when it split into two independent states, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Slovakia and Lithuania are members of the Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CEEC). To deepen the relationship under the BRI, the second China-CEEC Seminar on Innovation, Technology Cooperation and International Technology Transfer was held in Bratislava in September 2015, and a virtual China-CEEC technology transfer center was established in November 2016.

However, development projects under the BRI in Slovakia fell short of the country’s expectations — Slovakia hoped that the China-CEEC Tourism Coordination Center would be established in Bratislava, but Hungary was awarded the tender.

It also hoped that the headquarters of the China-CEEC Investment Promotion Agencies Contact Mechanism would be established there, but the liaison office opened in Poland

Slovakia is also the only country of the four Visegrad states that does not have a branch of the Bank of China.

Disappointed about those developments, then-Slovak prime minister Andrej Kiska did not participate in the fourth China-CEEC summit in November 2015, indicating that the country’s attitude toward the China-CEEC and the BRI has turned negative.

In 2017, Bratislava proposed a framework for development and economic relations with China, planning to bolster cooperation from that year until last year, and appointed a representative for negotiations with Beijing with regard to BRI projects.

However, due to disagreements within Slovakia, the proposal progressed no further.

The BRI has since been ignoring Slovakia’s needs, and questions arose over economic benefits promised by Beijing’s initiative.

As for human rights, unlike the country’s previous leaders, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Caputova are on the same page. Heger has repeatedly condemned Beijing for serious human rights abuses.

Coincidentally, the Slovak parliament has been focused on transitional justice.

On Nov. 4 last year, it passed a legal amendment declaring that the Czechoslovak Communist Party and its branches, which from 1948 to 1990 ruled Slovakia from Prague, were criminal organizations that suppressed civil society and restricted people’s freedom.

In this view, Taiwan should focus its diplomatic efforts in Europe on Slovakia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

Experts have also said that Slovakia is planning to deepen its relations with Taiwan to increase resilience and diversification of its supply chain.

In general, there is space for Taiwan to develop its friendly ties through economic and technology cooperation, as well as human rights, with countries that are disappointed with their cooperation with China under the BRI.

Chang Meng-jen is an associate professor in Fu Jen Catholic University’s Department of Italian Language and Literature, and coordinator of the university’s diplomacy and international affairs program.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai