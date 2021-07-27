When Taiwan’s Olympic athletes departed for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday last week, world No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) posted a photograph on Instagram showing herself sitting in China Airlines economy class. She added a caption saying how she missed flying business class with EVA Airways.
The post immediately caused an uproar, with Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) issuing an apology and Sports Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) tendering his resignation. Even President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) apologized to the athletes for the second-class treatment.
The Sports Administration said that the athletes’ seating arrangements were based on disease prevention measures, apologizing to them for a lack of communication before the departure, but sports officials seemed to ignore prevention measures when seating the officials, coaches and administrative staff in business class.
The seating arrangements formed a sharp contrast, and also went against Tsai’s promise that Taiwanese athletes and coaches would travel in business class to major international competitions.
As the flight from Taipei to Tokyo takes less than four hours, the discomfort of sitting in the “checkerboard seating” would not have affected the athletes’ performance at the Games, so perhaps Tai’s Instagram post and a complaint by her father were simply expressions of discontent over the disparity in treatment.
Fierce criticism from legislators, journalists, Internet users and so-called “social justice warriors” has made Tai look like a “troublemaker.”
The question is whether this might have affected her emotionally. In which case, the criticism is having the opposite effect of what was intended. The most urgent task is to quickly bring the matter to an end so that the athletes can concentrate on their performance.
Meanwhile, journalists and Internet users are behaving like paparazzi in their search for the hotels where the officials, coaches, administrative staff and athletes are staying. They have even contrasted their accommodations with the Chinese athletes’ luxury ocean-view suites — which is amateurish.
Producing an outstanding professional athlete is not easy. An athlete’s self-discipline is key to achieving victory.
For example, in certain sports, the athletes are classed according to arbitrarily determined weight ranges, forcing them to constantly think about their weight. They must be extremely cautious with their regular training volume, diet, leisure time, and even medication if they have a cold or diarrhea. If an athlete fails a doping test due to a tiny mistake, medals and records could be taken away, and years of effort would have been in vain.
Coaches, administrative staff, team physiotherapists and assistants handle all of these details so that the athletes can be worry-free and compete at their peak.
This is Taiwan’s biggest-ever Olympic delegation, and hopefully the athletes can ignore the pressure, give their best performance and achieve great results.
Li Cheng-ta is an instructor at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Despite the complicated legacy of colonialism, relations between Taipei and Tokyo continue to blossom in these troubled times. As East Asia continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to contain an increasingly aggressive China, our democratic archipelago benefits from a new high in its security relations with Japan. Remarkably, with its generous vaccine diplomacy and the unprecedented explicit mention of the situation surrounding Taiwan in Japan’s annual defense white paper, Tokyo began to embrace a novel, two-track, comprehensive approach for engaging Taiwan. The first track deals with non-traditional security such as public health and vaccine donations. Japan has generously supported
As the incursions by China into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone intensify, the international community’s anxiety has risen over the question of whether the US military would become directly involved in the case of an attack on Taiwan. Washington’s long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” does little to ease the trepidation. The rationale universally espoused on “strategic ambiguity” is that an announced commitment from Washington to directly defend Taiwan would encourage Taiwanese independence and consequently bring forth a Chinese military attack and a possible nuclear confrontation between two superpowers. However, this line of argument could soon lose steam if the subject is viewed from
Having deceived the world about its nuclear capabilities while preparing for an arms race, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now using its increasing nuclear forces for virtual nuclear coercion. This new threat will continue until the United States, Japan, and Taiwan can restore the CCP’s sense of fear. This dynamic is a familiar one for Taiwan. As the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capabilities have grown, its inhibitions about conducting larger and more frequent coercive military demonstrations have shrunk. The PLA now more openly practices for the destruction of Taiwan’s democracy and the murder of its citizens. In the nuclear realm,
In an unprecedented move, a group of democratic nations led by the US, UK and EU in a joint statement on Tuesday accused the Chinese Ministry of State Security of having carried out a major cyberattack earlier this year and stealing data from at least 30,000 organizations worldwide, including governments, universities and firms in key industries. Western officials were reportedly perplexed by the attack’s brazen execution and unparalleled scale. In an article on the attack, BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera wrote: “Western spies are still struggling to understand why Chinese behavior has changed.” The attack raises the fear “that they [China]