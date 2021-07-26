On May 25 last year, a 17-year-old girl filmed a disturbing video, which subsequently went viral, of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeling on the neck of a black man, handcuffed and lying facedown on the pavement, for nine minutes and 29 seconds. The man, George Floyd, died that day.
For millions of people worldwide, Floyd’s death was a wake-up call regarding the pervasiveness of systemic racism and police violence. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement capitalized on this growing awareness, organizing protests on the streets of cities across the US, which inspired demonstrations from France to Colombia to South Africa. In a testament to the power of organization, the protests effected real change.
The police officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has now been convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
However, the BLM protests achieved something more consequential: the creation of an international commission, on which I served, to examine police racism in the US. We found that the persistent systemic racism against African Americans in the US constitutes a crime against humanity and merits an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
This is the power and essence of civil society. As the world attempts to “build back better” from the COVID-19 pandemic, it must be harnessed to make progress on a broad array of pressing issues, from economic inequality and educational inequities to racial justice and climate change.
To those who were not paying attention to systemic racism or police violence before Floyd’s death, it might seem that BLM had an impact relatively quickly, but the fight has been long and difficult – and it is far from over. The same is true for other civil rights movements, which often demand a deep and enduring resilience from their participants.
Consider the women’s movement in my home country, Pakistan. For decades, Pakistani women have fought against repressive norms, discriminatory attitudes, and legislation that limited women’s status or rights. Progress has been slow and inconsistent, but we have stood our ground. The gains we have made instill the hope that continues to motivate and inform our work today.
The importance of such efforts must not be underestimated. As former South African president Nelson Mandela, that global icon of freedom, said in 2001, “a vibrant network and range of civil society activities and organs” is essential to “cement the foundations” of democracy.
Today, those foundations seem to be under siege. Many countries are experiencing an alarming drift toward authoritarianism. Even the most consolidated democracies are facing the erosion of citizens’ trust in the institutions that underpin them. Just as the pandemic has underscored the fragility of human life, it has also highlighted the vulnerability of our democracies to a different class of ailment, including political polarization and disagreement on basic facts.
Like a human body, a democracy needs proper care to remain in good health. Akin to a health screening, civil society reveals a democracy’s afflictions before it is too late to treat them.
When international human rights principles and democratic values are not being reflected in people’s lives, it is civil society — organized in groups like BLM — that sounds the alarm. This includes ensuring that authorities do not illegitimately expand or extend the emergency powers they have exercised during the pandemic.
Governments have a responsibility to listen to and embrace the voices and values of civil society. Rather than fearing, dismissing, or repressing their critics, leaders must engage with them, especially the most vulnerable. However, where governments shirk this responsibility, human rights defenders must continue to fight.
Many wonder whether civil society can survive democratic erosion and the slide toward authoritarianism in many countries.
However, this question is impossible to answer today; and trying to do so might even prove detrimental. Human rights defenders can afford neither fatalism nor apathy.
Instead, we must continue to show courage and determination, like our brothers and sisters in places like Hong Kong, Harare, Minsk and Yangon. We must harness the energy, eloquence, and anger of the young on issues ranging from inequality and racism to climate change, and advance clear, achievable roadmaps for change.
Above all, we must not despair. As Mandela reminded us: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
Hina Jilani, a member of The Elders, is an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
US President Joe Biden’s administration continues to build on the unprecedented efforts of former US president Donald Trump’s team to deepen US relations with Taiwan. Without either administration explicitly declaring it, their combined policies have effectively transformed Washington’s ritualistic “one China” formula, while paying it deferential lip service. The two administrations have instituted policies that de facto nullify one of the “three noes” that then-US president Bill Clinton affirmed during his 1998 visit to Beijing: no Taiwanese independence; no “two Chinas”; no “one China, one Taiwan”; and no participation in most international organizations. (Actually four noes.) Last month, Washington opened a new
Despite the complicated legacy of colonialism, relations between Taipei and Tokyo continue to blossom in these troubled times. As East Asia continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to contain an increasingly aggressive China, our democratic archipelago benefits from a new high in its security relations with Japan. Remarkably, with its generous vaccine diplomacy and the unprecedented explicit mention of the situation surrounding Taiwan in Japan’s annual defense white paper, Tokyo began to embrace a novel, two-track, comprehensive approach for engaging Taiwan. The first track deals with non-traditional security such as public health and vaccine donations. Japan has generously supported
As the incursions by China into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone intensify, the international community’s anxiety has risen over the question of whether the US military would become directly involved in the case of an attack on Taiwan. Washington’s long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” does little to ease the trepidation. The rationale universally espoused on “strategic ambiguity” is that an announced commitment from Washington to directly defend Taiwan would encourage Taiwanese independence and consequently bring forth a Chinese military attack and a possible nuclear confrontation between two superpowers. However, this line of argument could soon lose steam if the subject is viewed from
In an unprecedented move, a group of democratic nations led by the US, UK and EU in a joint statement on Tuesday accused the Chinese Ministry of State Security of having carried out a major cyberattack earlier this year and stealing data from at least 30,000 organizations worldwide, including governments, universities and firms in key industries. Western officials were reportedly perplexed by the attack’s brazen execution and unparalleled scale. In an article on the attack, BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera wrote: “Western spies are still struggling to understand why Chinese behavior has changed.” The attack raises the fear “that they [China]