US President Joe Biden’s administration continues to build on the unprecedented efforts of former US president Donald Trump’s team to deepen US relations with Taiwan. Without either administration explicitly declaring it, their combined policies have effectively transformed Washington’s ritualistic “one China” formula, while paying it deferential lip service. The two administrations have instituted policies that de facto nullify one of the “three noes” that then-US president Bill Clinton affirmed during his 1998 visit to Beijing: no Taiwanese independence; no “two Chinas”; no “one China, one Taiwan”; and no participation in most international organizations. (Actually four noes.) Last month, Washington opened a new
Talk to almost anyone about Taiwan’s defense, and, sooner or later, the conversation will turn to the “insurmountable” problems posed by China’s ballistic missiles. During the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the Chinese Communist Party used ballistic missiles as tools of political warfare. The People’s Liberation Army fired rockets into the waters near Taiwan in an attempt to spoil the country’s first free and fair presidential elections. The projectiles were unarmed and the ploy failed. Nonetheless, the psychological damage was done, and the experience would never be forgotten. Rationally speaking, there is no reason why anyone should fear China’s ballistic missiles more
On July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its centennial. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairs Lien Chan (連戰) and Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), as well as People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) and New Party Chairman Wu Cherng-dean (吳成典), cosigned a telegram to Beijing to show support and congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP. Lien and Hung led the KMT in the era following the death of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), and Soong has been called Chiang’s chosen heir. Most of these politicians no longer have a political future in Taiwan, and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣),
Despite the complicated legacy of colonialism, relations between Taipei and Tokyo continue to blossom in these troubled times. As East Asia continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to contain an increasingly aggressive China, our democratic archipelago benefits from a new high in its security relations with Japan. Remarkably, with its generous vaccine diplomacy and the unprecedented explicit mention of the situation surrounding Taiwan in Japan’s annual defense white paper, Tokyo began to embrace a novel, two-track, comprehensive approach for engaging Taiwan. The first track deals with non-traditional security such as public health and vaccine donations. Japan has generously supported